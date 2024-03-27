Latest Headlines

56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In His Home On Vine Street

  Wednesday, March 27, 2024
A 56-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Chattanooga.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 5:55 a.m. to a person shot call in the 2500 block of Vine Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man with life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Police officers immediately began life saving measures, including CPR. Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and took over life saving measures.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was inside his residence when the suspect shot him and left the residence.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.

 
Chattanooga Man Gets 21-Year Sentence For Fentanyl Death Of 19-Year-Old
Paul Payne: My “Vogt” As To Why Baseball’s Opening Day Is More Special This Year
  • 3/27/2024
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is Friday
  • 3/27/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Planning Ahead
  • 3/27/2024
Jerry Summers: Waterfalls And Lesser Known Areas No. 1
  • 3/28/2024
Nightfall's 37th Season Starts May 24
  • 3/27/2024
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
  • 3/25/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
  • 3/25/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
New Electric Charging Stations Added By Finley Stadium
  • 3/27/2024
DPD Swears In Newest Officer
  • 3/26/2024
Lease To Lincoln Electric Brings 75 New Jobs To Chattanooga
  • 3/27/2024
344-Unit Apartment Community On Gunbarrel Road Now Leasing
  • 3/26/2024
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
  • 3/21/2024
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
Bob Tamasy: Passover: An Event of Great Importance For Us All
  • 3/28/2024
Marvin LeBron Dean
  • 3/27/2024
Richard “Trey” Thomas Laney III
  • 3/27/2024
Lemuel Robert Beene
  • 3/27/2024