56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In His Home On Vine Street

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police responded at 5:55 a.m. to a person shot call in the 2500 block of Vine Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Police officers immediately began life saving measures, including CPR. Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and took over life saving measures.EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and began their investigation.





The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was inside his residence when the suspect shot him and left the residence.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.



