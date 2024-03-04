Latest Headlines

Times Free Press Raising Subscription Rate: Says It Has Been Operating At A Loss

  • Monday, March 4, 2024

The Times Free Press has sent a letter to subscribers saying the daily newspaper has been losing money since the pandemic and it will have to raise rates to subscribers.

The letter, from Publisher Eliza Hussman Gaines, Editor Alison Gerber and President Alton A. Brown, said the increase will be from $34 per month to $39 per month.

The letter cites woes facing newspapers in the digital age and says "As long as a business is profitable, someone will continue to own and operate it. But if the business continues to be unprofitable, ultimately no one will own and operate it."

A number of daily newspapers across the country have had to close their doors. Chattanooga was once served by the morning Chattanooga Times and the afternoon Chattanooga News-Free Press, but they merged in 1999 and the afternoon edition stopped.

The letter says:

Chattanooga has been served by a privately-owned daily newspaper for 155 years. It's an honor to carry on that tradition and produce well-researched, fact-based journalism for our community.

The work of local journalists helps residents better understand how their community works and the consequences of decisions made by its leaders. Our work covering this community helps our readers make informed decisions.

As a subscriber of the Times Free Press, you are a valuable partner in our efforts to engage and empower our community.

Your support allows us to produce a newspaper each day that has more local stories and more pages than newspapers in much larger cities. The news industry has faced significant challenges in the past decade - the result of a digital disruption and declining advertising revenue. For many years, subscription costs were subsidized by advertisers. But today, with advertising revenue dropping at all American newspapers, we rely more heavily on revenue from subscribers.

Your support allows a team of reporters to cover the Chattanooga region. It allows David Floyd to cover local government and the ongoing debate over the new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium; Ben Sessoms to explore how ongoing growth will shape the city; Elizabeth Fite to report on health trends and issues; and Dave Flessner to keep readers informed of what's going on in the business community.

It also allows Andre James to report on the dining scene and new restaurants. And it helps us to have a reporter, David Paschall, follow the Tennessee Vols from their opening game in Neyland Stadium through the season all the way to the Citrus Bowl.

We also carry on a unique tradition: producing two editorial pages so readers every day see both conservative and liberal opinion and editorials on local and national issues.

We take our responsibility to cover all these topics and serve our readers seriously. We're guided by our core values, which are published on page 2 every day. We are committed to solid journalistic standards and transparency, sharing them so subscribers and readers can hold us accountable.

Today, over half of the newspapers delivered in America are published by private equity companies. This does not include the publicly-owned companies. The Times Free Press is owned and operated in a company by its fourth generation of family ownership. Three generations have graduated from two of the top journalism schools in America, the University of Missouri and the University of North Carolina.

The Times Free Press is unique in another way: It offered iPads to all of our home delivery subscribers at no additional cost so they could continue to receive a digital replica of the newspaper. We began this in September 2021, at a total investment of $6 million. We fully expected that the elimination of so much production, distribution and newsprint expense would give us a modest return on investment and continue to give subscribers the same amount of news in the same format.

What we did not count on was the continuation of the pandemic. In 2020, many stores throughout the United States closed and slashed their advertising nationwide by 40 to 50% for all newspapers. Most of the advertising has not returned, and, without that advertising, our profit projections evaporated. As a result, the Times Free Press has been operating at a loss each year since the conversion was completed. Despite these losses, we have continued to invest in the newspaper.

We believe the most sustainable model ever created was for a business to provide some profitable returns to its owners. As long as a business is profitable, someone will continue to own and operate it. But if the business continues to be unprofitable, ultimately no one will own and operate it.

A newspaper has two sources of revenue, advertising and subscriptions. Now that advertising has declined to a much lower level, we have to obtain more revenue from subscriptions. We can do that in two ways: get more subscribers, or get more money per subscription. Our preference would be to get more subscribers, and we are trying to do that with intensified sales and retaining more subscribers.

Readers spend the same amount or more time reading our digital replica on an iPad as they did reading a printed newspaper. But subscribers die, move out of state, and stop subscribing for other valid reasons. The subscribers we lose have to be replaced with new subscribers.

Since we began the digital conversion a few years ago, the consumer's price index is up 21.8%. Adjusted for inflation, our $34 monthly price would need to go to over $41.41 dollars. As a result, we are establishing a new price of $39 per month.

We would be better off having more subscribers than higher prices. To encourage this, we are offering existing subscribers an opportunity to avoid the necessity of a higher rate through our "Spread the News" program. Any subscriber who refers a new customer can retain their $34 subscription rate, as long as the new customer's subscription remains active. It also allows our subscribers who see great value in the Times Free Press to ensure our continued sustainability and future.



Latest Headlines
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
  • Breaking News
  • 3/4/2024
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
  • Sports
  • 3/4/2024
Times Free Press Raising Subscription Rate: Says It Has Been Operating At A Loss
Times Free Press Raising Subscription Rate: Says It Has Been Operating At A Loss
  • Breaking News
  • 3/4/2024
Funeral Services Will Be Saturday For Amelia Gay, Who Died In Wreck
Funeral Services Will Be Saturday For Amelia Gay, Who Died In Wreck
  • Breaking News
  • 3/4/2024
Covenant Basketball Travels To Dominican Republic With SCORE International
  • Sports
  • 3/4/2024
#7/8 Vols Extend Winning Streak To Double Digits With 16-6 Win Over Bowling Green
#7/8 Vols Extend Winning Streak To Double Digits With 16-6 Win Over Bowling Green
  • Sports
  • 3/4/2024
Breaking News
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
  • 3/4/2024

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office announced the death of 41-year-old Sgt. Chris Callahan. The announcement said, “The sudden loss of Sergeant Callahan has deeply affected Sheriff Steve Lawson ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 3/4/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL 644 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION ... more

Breaking News
3 Patrol Cars Damaged In Pursuit Of Burglary Suspect
  • 3/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/3/2024
Chattanooga Airport Celebrates $28 Million Terminal Renovation And Expansion
  • 3/2/2024
Governor Bill Lee Visits Tennessee National Guard Soldiers Ahead Of Deployment To U.S. Southern Border
  • 3/2/2024
3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road Friday Night
  • 3/2/2024
Opinion
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Put Something In Place On Dangerous Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 4, 2024
  • 3/4/2024
What Ben Franklin Feared
  • 3/4/2024
Legislative Update From Yusuf Hameem For March 4
  • 3/4/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: These Vols Look Built For A Deep March Run
Wiedmer: These Vols Look Built For A Deep March Run
  • 3/3/2024
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
  • 3/3/2024
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
  • 3/4/2024
Covenant Basketball Travels To Dominican Republic With SCORE International
  • 3/4/2024
#7/8 Vols Extend Winning Streak To Double Digits With 16-6 Win Over Bowling Green
#7/8 Vols Extend Winning Streak To Double Digits With 16-6 Win Over Bowling Green
  • 3/4/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Please, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
  • 3/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Valoria Armstrong
  • 3/4/2024
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
  • 3/4/2024
Artist Talk With Adam Parker Smith Offered On Wednesday
Artist Talk With Adam Parker Smith Offered On Wednesday
  • 3/4/2024
Chambliss Center For Children Hosts Virtual Foster Care Info Night
Chambliss Center For Children Hosts Virtual Foster Care Info Night
  • 3/4/2024
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg - David Moore, The Kid From Alton Park U.S.A.
  • 3/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Cheerleaders
Best of Grizzard - Cheerleaders
  • 3/1/2024
"Boundaries" And Producer Fred Rohan Vargas Coming To Barking Legs March 17
  • 3/4/2024
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
  • 2/29/2024
Opinion
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Put Something In Place On Dangerous Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 4, 2024
  • 3/4/2024
Dining
Cambridge Square Welcomes Cleveland’s Marthie Ann’s To Ooltewah
  • 3/4/2024
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
Business/Government
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2024 NextLevel Business Accelerator Cohort
  • 3/4/2024
Lafayette Goodwill Grand Opening Set For March 7
  • 3/4/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/4/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/4/2024
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week
  • 2/28/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
Outdoors
Crabtree Farms Hosts 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 3/4/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
  • 3/2/2024
Spring Break Activities Offered At Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Parks
  • 3/1/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
  • 3/4/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
  • 2/26/2024
Obituaries
Eva Mae Quinn Lane
Eva Mae Quinn Lane
  • 3/4/2024
Judy Ramsey-Shull
Judy Ramsey-Shull
  • 3/4/2024
Ana Milta Toro de Torres
Ana Milta Toro de Torres
  • 3/4/2024
Area Obituaries
Thomasson, Michael Fowler (Cleveland)
Thomasson, Michael Fowler (Cleveland)
  • 3/4/2024
Callahan, Christopher Lee (Cleveland)
Callahan, Christopher Lee (Cleveland)
  • 3/4/2024
Davis, Ester Mary Wilcox (Old Fort)
  • 3/4/2024