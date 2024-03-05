Chattanooga Poised For Continued Growth, Planning Official Says

Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Dan Reuter said Tuesday that the Chattanooga Region is projected to go from just over 371,000 residents to 505,000 by 2070 and have the potential for 60,000 more jobs.

He said it is projected that Chattanooga will need 46,000 more housing units.

Mr. Reuter told the City Council, "We are growing, and we will continue to grow."

He said much of the housing growth has been in multi-family, with it outstripping single family for the first time.

Mr. Reuter said much of the group would be within the Chattanooga city limits.

He said overly congested roads like Hunter Road and Snow Hill Road were not favorable spots for growth.

Council Vice Chair Jenny Hill said, "If I represented Collegedale or Ooltewah, I would be saying Hot Damn to that. They're going to leave me alone."