Latest Headlines

Hatchett Wins 3-Way 10th District DA Race; WCLE Interview

  • Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Stephen Hatchett
Stephen Hatchett

Stephen Hatchett joined Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline by phone on Wednesday on Mix Mornings in his first interview since winning the District Attorney’s race for the 10th Judicial District, as determined in Tuesday’s election.

Mr. Hatchett, an Athens attorney, discussed when his term will begin, as well as his goals while in office.

He defeated current DA Shari Tayloe and former state legislator Jeff Miller in a close contest.

DA Taylor, who was appointed to the post by Governor Bill Lee after Steve Crump took a Nashville position, won big in Bradley County. She had 4,815 to 3,842 for Miller and 3,310 for Hatchett.

In McMinn County, Hatchett had 2,474, Tayloe 1,880 and Miller 1,645.

Hatchett had a big margin in Monroe County, receiving 3,150 votes to 1,703 for Tayloe and 1,449 for Miller.

In Polk County, it was Miller ahead at 984, Hatchett 601 and Tayloe 600.

The tally was:

Hatchett 9,535

Tayloe 8,998

Miller 7,920

Latest Headlines
Red Bank Focusing On 5 Goals; Town May Scrap Its Library; Races To No Longer Be By Geographic Areas
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2024
Lady Vols' Jackson Finalist For Cheryl Miller Award
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Sells Terminal Lobby; Protects With Preservation Easement
Preserve Chattanooga Sells Terminal Lobby; Protects With Preservation Easement
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2024
Hatchett Wins 3-Way 10th District DA Race; WCLE Interview
Hatchett Wins 3-Way 10th District DA Race; WCLE Interview
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2024
Ridgeland High School To Host Fifth Annual Vonn Bell Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/6/2024
Curley's Record-Setting Night Leads #7/8 Vols To 11th Straight Win
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2024
Breaking News
Red Bank Focusing On 5 Goals; Town May Scrap Its Library; Races To No Longer Be By Geographic Areas
  • 3/6/2024

At an annual retreat in February, the Red Bank commissioners identified and prioritized areas of focus for the city in 2025. The mission of the commission, their vision and goals were established ... more

Hatchett Wins 3-Way 10th District DA Race; WCLE Interview
Hatchett Wins 3-Way 10th District DA Race; WCLE Interview
  • 3/6/2024

Stephen Hatchett joined Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline by phone on Wednesday on Mix Mornings in his first interview since winning the District Attorney’s race for the 10th Judicial District, as determined ... more

Attorney Kisha Cheeks Launching Circuit Court Judge Campaign Day After Primary
Attorney Kisha Cheeks Launching Circuit Court Judge Campaign Day After Primary
  • 3/6/2024

Fresh off primary election day, attorney Kisha Cheeks on Wednesday night was officially kicking off her bid for Circuit Court judge. Attorney Cheeks, who has served as the principal attorney ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/6/2024
Rick Wilkey Defeats Former Boss To Become Rhea County Road Commissioner
  • 3/5/2024
Chattanooga Poised For Continued Growth, Planning Official Says
  • 3/5/2024
Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage
Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage
  • 3/5/2024
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
City Council Approves Sweeping Changes To City Beer Board
  • 3/5/2024
Opinion
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
  • 3/5/2024
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Push Needed To Widen Snow Hill Road
  • 3/6/2024
Regional Planning Abusing Control?
  • 3/6/2024
Missy Crutchfield: The Election May Be Over, But This Important Work Continues
Missy Crutchfield: The Election May Be Over, But This Important Work Continues
  • 3/6/2024
Sports
Curley's Record-Setting Night Leads #7/8 Vols To 11th Straight Win
  • 3/6/2024
Lady Vols' Jackson Finalist For Cheryl Miller Award
  • 3/6/2024
Poppie Named SoCon Coach Of The Year; Guinn, Thompson Named First Team
  • 3/5/2024
Lee Hoops Team Earn Post Season Wins; Advance In Gulf South Tournaments
  • 3/6/2024
Cleveland State Softball, Baseball Postpone Games
  • 3/5/2024
Happenings
Holly Abernathy: Remembering Luther On His Upcoming Birthday
Holly Abernathy: Remembering Luther On His Upcoming Birthday
  • 3/5/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Grandchild's Call for Help
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Grandchild's Call for Help
  • 3/6/2024
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
  • 3/4/2024
Tickets On Sale For Chattanooga Room In The Inn’s ChattaDerby Event May 4
  • 3/6/2024
Shuptrine's Gallery Presents Artist Stephen Scott Young This Spring; Has Open House April 19
Shuptrine's Gallery Presents Artist Stephen Scott Young This Spring; Has Open House April 19
  • 3/5/2024
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg - David Moore, The Kid From Alton Park U.S.A.
  • 3/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
  • 3/5/2024
Kristy Cox Coming To Woodsongs Dalton March 30
Kristy Cox Coming To Woodsongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/5/2024
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
  • 3/4/2024
Opinion
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
Bill Endangers Tennessee Wetlands
  • 3/5/2024
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Push Needed To Widen Snow Hill Road
  • 3/6/2024
Dining
Cambridge Square Welcomes Cleveland’s Marthie Ann’s To Ooltewah
  • 3/4/2024
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
Business/Government
University Of Tennessee College Of Law Receives $2 Million Gift From Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 3/5/2024
Bohr Electronics Acquires Assets Of Central Railway MFG
Bohr Electronics Acquires Assets Of Central Railway MFG
  • 3/5/2024
Two Vehicle Crash On University Drive - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/6/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/4/2024
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland City School Board Opposes Consolidation With Bradley County Schools
  • 3/5/2024
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
Outdoors
Hiwassee Trout Anglers Encouraged To Provide Input
Hiwassee Trout Anglers Encouraged To Provide Input
  • 3/6/2024
Crabtree Farms Hosts 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 3/4/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
  • 3/2/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Area Churches Partner With Chattanooga House Of Prayer For Good Friday Service At The Signal
  • 3/6/2024
Janice Upton To Speak At Women's Network Luncheon
Janice Upton To Speak At Women's Network Luncheon
  • 3/5/2024
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
  • 3/4/2024
Obituaries
Marjorie Ellen Young Teater Birk
Marjorie Ellen Young Teater Birk
  • 3/6/2024
Jerry Thomas Green
Jerry Thomas Green
  • 3/6/2024
Charlotte Haynes Burgner
Charlotte Haynes Burgner
  • 3/6/2024
Area Obituaries
Davis, Barbara Duncan (Athens)
Davis, Barbara Duncan (Athens)
  • 3/6/2024
Powell, Starla Gay (Rising Fawn)
  • 3/6/2024
Crye, Thomas Elmer (Cleveland)
Crye, Thomas Elmer (Cleveland)
  • 3/6/2024