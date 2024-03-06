Hatchett Wins 3-Way 10th District DA Race; WCLE Interview

Stephen Hatchett joined Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline by phone on Wednesday on Mix Mornings in his first interview since winning the District Attorney’s race for the 10th Judicial District, as determined in Tuesday’s election.

Mr. Hatchett, an Athens attorney, discussed when his term will begin, as well as his goals while in office.

He defeated current DA Shari Tayloe and former state legislator Jeff Miller in a close contest.

DA Taylor, who was appointed to the post by Governor Bill Lee after Steve Crump took a Nashville position, won big in Bradley County. She had 4,815 to 3,842 for Miller and 3,310 for Hatchett.

In McMinn County, Hatchett had 2,474, Tayloe 1,880 and Miller 1,645.

Hatchett had a big margin in Monroe County, receiving 3,150 votes to 1,703 for Tayloe and 1,449 for Miller.

In Polk County, it was Miller ahead at 984, Hatchett 601 and Tayloe 600.

The tally was:

Hatchett 9,535

Tayloe 8,998

Miller 7,920