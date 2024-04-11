Senator Briggs said, "I’m delighted my Senate colleagues and Tennessee House of Representatives are now in the column for a constitutional amendment for term limits for Congress."

Tennessee State Chairman Glenn Jacobs said, "I want to thank the Senate for putting the Volunteer State on record for congressional term limits. This is a major step toward ending the political circus that has polarized and divided our nation because term limits will restore balance in our electoral process and once again empower voters. Term limits also will force Congress to come up with real solutions to the challenges our nation faces instead of going along to get along or kicking the problem down the road – something that continues to bury us under a mountain of debt."