Sheriff's Detective Injured When Dragged By Suspect's Car Wednesday Morning

A Hamilton County Sheriff's detective was injured Wednesday morning during an attempted arrest.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., preliminary information obtained at the scene indicates Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation into narcotic distribution in Hamilton County that resulted in a subsequent investigative stop near the 5500 block of Highway 58.

During that interaction, commands were given to the suspect, which the person ignored and attempted to flee from detectives in his vehicle from the parking lot. As the vehicle fled, a HCSO detective who was attempting to get the suspect out of the car was dragged a short distance through the parking lot. The detective involved in the incident was not seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital for medical review.

The suspect vehicle was pursued by other HCSO deputies and detectives and lost control of his vehicle on Highway 58 where he was taken into custody. The suspect, who is not being identified at this time, was also taken to a local hospital for medical review.

During the course of the event, one detective fired his weapon; however, no one was injured as a result.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “It is important to note, this is what your HCSO detectives and deputies do every day in this county. They put their lives on the line and work diligently to irradicate this poison that is being pushed and sold on the streets of Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga. While it is early in the investigative phase of this incident, it is apparent this suspect was intent on getting away from authorities and clearly didn’t care who he endangered in the process. I am grateful my detective is safe and only sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This incident highlights the incredible dangers our personnel face each day while performing their duties. I am honored to serve alongside the brave men and women of the HCSO as they protect and serve our community working to keep you safe."