THP Seeking Information On Fatal Hit And Run On I-24 At Monteagle Mountain

  • Tuesday, April 2, 2024

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance in a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation in Marion County.

Preliminary information indicates that a female was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, possibly between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The incident occurred on I-24 East around mile marker 138 on Mounteagle Mountain. The hit-and-run vehicle continued eastbound leaving the scene without notifying law enforcement. The deceased female was located by troopers on Monday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have any information about the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle is urged to contact THP investigators. Please contact the THP Emergency Dispatch Center at (423) 954-2130, then select option 0 and request to speak with Sergeant Matt Minter.

City Unveils Plan To Create Protected Multimodal Lane On Reconfigured Frazier Avenue
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH 472 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374021631 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT ... more

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance in a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation in Marion County. Preliminary information indicates that a female was struck ... more

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann is one of the sponsors of a bill to rename Dulles International Airport the Donald J. Trump International Airport. The bill was referred to the House Transportation ... more

Michele Reneau Declares Candidacy For House District 27
Former Red Bank City Commissioner Ed LeCompte Announces Run For State Senate District 10
Jaeger Reflects On First Tour Win As He Prepares For Upcoming Masters Tournament
Kellie Harper Fired As Lady Vols Basketball Coach
Dan Fleser: White Wanted Great, Not Good Lady Vols Program
Randy Smith: Officiating Draws Ire Of Fans Everywhere
Fleser: Notes From The NCAA Tournament
PHOTOS: A Spring Day At Jack Benson Heritage Park
Jerry Summers: Choo Choo Chuck Comment
Signal Mountain Social Services Announces 2024 Volunteer Of The Year Award Recipients
Reuben C. Lawrence Sr. Street Dedication Is April 4
Lee University's Wei To Present Beethoven's Piano Sonatas April 10
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Unveils Selah Wellness Retreat And Spa
Granite Heights Apartments On Chamberlain Avenue Sell For $5,250,000
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates
Morning Pointe Foundation's 9th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Set For May 20
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
Luther Masingill – "The Common – Tater"
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Announces Cleanup Challenge And Recycling Event
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Bob Tamasy: Fools, Folly, Foolishness And Other Fun Stuff
PHOTOS: White Oak Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
Lennetta Eason
Marjorie Daugherty Webb
Mary Idella Lacy
