5 Injured, 1 Critically, In 4-Vehicle Crash On Hixson Pike On Saturday Morning

A four-vehicle crash on Hixson Pike on Saturday morning injured five people and left one with life-threatening injuries.



At 10:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the traffic crash with entrapment in the 6700 block of Hixson Pike. When officers arrived, they found the crash involved four vehicles and five people injured, but there was no entrapment.





Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS responded.Due to the number of people injured, multiple EMS units responded. Chattanooga Fire worked with EMS for patient care.





Five people with injuries were transported to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries, and three with minor injuries. One additional person involved in the traffic crash does not have any reported injuries at this time.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours, all lanes in both directions.





The preliminary investigation shows a Chrysler 300 was traveling southbound on Hixson Pike when it struck the rear of a Ford Escape. The impact caused the Ford Escape to continue southbound, spin, and cross the center.



A Jeep Grand Cherokee and Rivian 7FC were traveling northbound on Hixson Pike. The Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck by the Ford Escape that had spun into the northbound lanes. After striking the Ford Escape, the Chrysler 300 continued southbound and crossed the center, then struck the Rivian 7FC head on.



Vehicle occupants:

Chrysler 300: 36-year-old man

Ford Escape: 59-year-old man, 58-year-old woman

Jeep Grand Cherokee: 40-year-old man

Rivian 7FC: 64-year-old man, 64-year-old woman