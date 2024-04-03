Latest Headlines

Zach Wamp Terms UAW "A Wild, Operative, Democratic Organization" In Wide-Ranging Talk

  • Wednesday, April 3, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell
Zach Wamp
Zach Wamp

Former Congressman Zach Wamp, in an address to the Pachyderm Club, warned local Republicans about the Volkswagen vote April 17-19 to join the United Auto Workers union, “a wild, operative, Democratic organization,” he said.

“We ought to say no,” he said.

Though Mr. Wamp coached local Republicans to be more inclusive and work with one another and with moderates for the party, he cautioned Hamilton County Commissioners against getting too close to a Democrat in their midst.

“There’s a Democrat down there on the County Commission that probably would like to be the county mayor,” he said.

He said commissioners are bickering because “people don’t have anything to do.”

“You’ve got to resist some of the temptation to take some of your energy and use it against your fellow Republicans,” he said.

Mr. Wamp said he ran against state Senator Todd Gardenhire in the Republican primary in 1992.

“If your nose gets bloody, that’s because he’s a fighter like you are,” he said. “We’re best of friends today.”

The speaker told the group that when he got involved in local politics in 1982, there were fewer Republicans than ever in local office: Bill Bennett, Claude Ramsey and Harold Coker, but the Pachyderm Club was bipartisan.

“In politics, you want to add, not subtract,” he said, linking himself to the universal personal dignity of Lincoln Reagan Conservatism, and distancing himself from populism, which strays into “anything goes,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, Democrats have become mostly progressive; almost no moderates are left, he said.

“Just because it’s popular in our culture doesn’t make it right,” he said, grieving interest-only payments on the national debt.

He said if the country adopts a popular vote for President, conservatives will never win again.

Mr. Wamp touched on several political hot topics.

Elections:

“I fear greatly... no matter who wins, we are at risk,” Mr. Wamp worries that voters will not accept November’s presidential election results and cause widespread violence.

He encouraged all parties to unite to protect election workers and volunteers, and to oppose all violent demonstrations.

“That is imperative and fundamental,” he said.

“We accept the results and we peacefully transfer power. We put the rest of the world to shame when we do that,” he said.

“Al Gore did that in the year 2000, so maybe we ought to do that,” he said.

Election Integrity:

Mr. Wamp said states should carry out their own transparent elections, which should be conducted by friends and neighbors who volunteer and count the votes themselves.

Mr. Wamp sides with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to support “robust early voting,” and counting those votes before election day.

“Be wary of opposing that,” he said. “That’s just wrong-headed,” he said.

He said this state legislature will not bring to Tennessee the top-two primary reform adopted by California, and that it will keep open primaries, which do not require voters to declare a party to vote.

Mr. Wamp said he adopted Bill Brock’s “saints, sinners and savables” method in 1988 while carrying the local campaign for the Bush-Quayle election. He said identifying groups of people who could be swayed produced a wide winning margin in Hamilton County.

“We were hungry back then,” he said. The team met at Wally’s Restaurant on McCallie Avenue every Friday morning. “We worked,” he said. “We wanted to win the majority in this party.”

Though longtime county commissioner and active Republican Harold Coker pushed having a candidate in every local race, Mr. Wamp said the group later changed tactics. They would recruit only the best candidates and run only when they can win.

2028 Presidential Campaign:

Mr. Wamp said he’s a fan of Ron DeSantis.

“I was excited about him, until I couldn’t be,” he said. He said Governor DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race because winning in 2024 would have been hard, but noted his belief that “in four years, I can win.”

“He’s a young patriot,” Mr. Wamp said.

Mr. Wamp favors state governors, including Governor Youngkin, as presidential candidates over members of Congress.

“At the federal level it is so broken and dysfunctional. Congress is AWOL,” he said. Its members don’t bother with the future of the country but focus on fundraising and campaigning, he said.

Congress needs a generational shift in leadership, he said.

Mr. Wamp said the best members of Congress are the young ones who get “squeezed out,” so frustrated that they leave, such as Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher, who announced last week his resignation effective April 19, and Dan Crenshaw of Texas. Both men turned 40 in March.

He said Republicans should be “the party that looks down and grabs the young people and pulls them along.”

“We have got to let go of the people who just cling to power for so long,” Mr. Wamp said, citing two 90-year-old Senators along with Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi, who are in their 80s.

Expanding Congress

“We’ll never be in the majority,” Mr. Wamp said, if Congress is expanded using census tallies that don’t differentiate between citizens and non-citizens.

Israel:

“What happened on Oct. 7 was so unacceptable that the world needs to rally around Israel,” he said.

An audience member asked if Congress is afraid of the powerful American Israel Public Affairs Committee lobby, but Mr. Wamp cautioned against “siding with the perpetrators.”

“This is not the time for that,” he said, but that the lobby group may be too influential.

“There are two sides to the story,” he said. “You think God didn’t kick their (Israel’s’) butt a time or two in the Bible?”

Memories:

Mr. Wamp reminisced about voting for Reagan-Bush and then driving all night to attend the victory party.

He met Jack Lupton during John Davies’s failed campaign for the state House in 1984.

“He was a command and control kind of guy,” he said.

Latest Headlines
Rhea County Woman Charged In 2022 Drug-Related Death
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2024
Zach Wamp Terms UAW "A Wild, Operative, Democratic Organization" In Wide-Ranging Talk
Zach Wamp Terms UAW "A Wild, Operative, Democratic Organization" In Wide-Ranging Talk
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2024
County Commission May Help Pay For State Championship Rings
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/3/2024
Some Commissioners Say Officials Should Not Have Held VW Press Conference
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2024
County Commission Approves New Auditing Panel After Changing Makeup Of Committee
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2024
Randy Smith: A Divided Big Orange Nation
Randy Smith: A Divided Big Orange Nation
  • Sports
  • 4/3/2024
Breaking News
Rhea County Woman Charged In 2022 Drug-Related Death
  • 4/3/2024

An investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with investigators with the Pikeville Police Department and the Office ... more

Some Commissioners Say Officials Should Not Have Held VW Press Conference
  • 4/3/2024

Some County Commissioners on Wednesday were critical of a group of officials who held a press conference urging Volkswagen workers not to join the United Auto Workers. Commissioner David Sharpe ... more

County Commission Approves New Auditing Panel After Changing Makeup Of Committee
  • 4/3/2024

The County Commission voted on Wednesday to set up a new five-member Audit Committee. The only change is that it will have just one County Commission member rather that two. The other members ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/3/2024
City Unveils Plan To Create Protected Multimodal Lane On Reconfigured Frazier Avenue
City Unveils Plan To Create Protected Multimodal Lane On Reconfigured Frazier Avenue
  • 4/2/2024
THP Seeking Information On Fatal Hit And Run On I-24 At Monteagle Mountain
  • 4/2/2024
Catoosa County Man, 47, Dies In Dirt Bike Accident At Prentice Cooper
  • 4/2/2024
Fleischmann Backs Bill To Rename Dulles Airport As Donald J. Trump International Airport
  • 4/2/2024
Opinion
Let's Make Chattanooga The New Detroit
  • 4/3/2024
Unwavering Support For VW Unionization
  • 4/3/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - April 3, 2024
  • 4/3/2024
This Is Still America, Isn't It? - And Response (2)
  • 4/2/2024
Hate Speech - And Response
  • 4/2/2024
Sports
Jaeger Reflects On First Tour Win As He Prepares For Upcoming Masters Tournament
Jaeger Reflects On First Tour Win As He Prepares For Upcoming Masters Tournament
  • 4/2/2024
Randy Smith: A Divided Big Orange Nation
Randy Smith: A Divided Big Orange Nation
  • 4/3/2024
New Faces, Transfers Bolstering Tennessee Secondary This Spring
  • 4/3/2024
Kellie Harper Fired As Lady Vols Basketball Coach
Kellie Harper Fired As Lady Vols Basketball Coach
  • 4/1/2024
Fleser: Notes From The NCAA Tournament
Fleser: Notes From The NCAA Tournament
  • 4/1/2024
Happenings
Grand Opening Of A Passive Park At McDonald Farm Is April 6
  • 4/3/2024
Battle Below The Clouds Fundraiser Brings Back BBQ For A Cause
Battle Below The Clouds Fundraiser Brings Back BBQ For A Cause
  • 4/3/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Healthy Living
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Healthy Living
  • 4/3/2024
Pamela Fields Speaks At Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council April 18
Pamela Fields Speaks At Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council April 18
  • 4/3/2024
Featured Artists' Show Opening Reception For Mark & Melissa Gates Is April 4 At Area 61 Gallery
Featured Artists' Show Opening Reception For Mark & Melissa Gates Is April 4 At Area 61 Gallery
  • 4/3/2024
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University’s Steel Band Concert Features Upperclassmen Solos
Southern Adventist University’s Steel Band Concert Features Upperclassmen Solos
  • 4/3/2024
Fifth Annual Summer Nights Concerts Begin June 7
  • 4/2/2024
Dark Roast Entertainment Hall On Frazier Avenue Says It May Have To Close
  • 4/2/2024
Local Composer's Debut Performance Features New Music For Winds, Strings And Percussion
  • 4/1/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas April 10
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas April 10
  • 3/29/2024
Opinion
Let's Make Chattanooga The New Detroit
  • 4/3/2024
Unwavering Support For VW Unionization
  • 4/3/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - April 3, 2024
  • 4/3/2024
Dining
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
CFD's MLK Day Of Service April 6 Includes Community Smoke Alarm Distribution And Installation
  • 4/3/2024
Legal Aid Of East Tennessee To Offer Free Name Change Clinic
  • 4/3/2024
Officers Charge An Individual With Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/3/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Mike Purcell
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Mike Purcell
  • 4/3/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/2/2024
President Kadi Brown: Embracing Fair Housing Month
  • 3/28/2024
Student Scene
UTC, Hamilton County Schools Extend Future Ready Partnership At Tyner Academy
UTC, Hamilton County Schools Extend Future Ready Partnership At Tyner Academy
  • 4/3/2024
Berry College President Plans To Retire In 2025
  • 4/2/2024
Kindergarten Online Registration For Hamilton County Schools Opens April 1
  • 4/1/2024
Living Well
County Health Department Releases 2024 A Picture Of Our Health
  • 4/3/2024
Applications Now Being Accepted For Future Docs Program
  • 4/2/2024
Federal Funding Available To Local Agencies For Emergency Food And Shelter In Hamilton County
  • 4/1/2024
Memories
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Outdoors
WaterWays Celebrates 20th Anniversary Helping Communities Take Care Of Their Water
WaterWays Celebrates 20th Anniversary Helping Communities Take Care Of Their Water
  • 4/3/2024
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Announces Cleanup Challenge And Recycling Event
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Announces Cleanup Challenge And Recycling Event
  • 4/1/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meeting Topic Is "Tennessee Smart Yards" April 8
  • 3/26/2024
Travel
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Fools, Folly, Foolishness And Other Fun Stuff
Bob Tamasy: Fools, Folly, Foolishness And Other Fun Stuff
  • 4/1/2024
PHOTOS: White Oak Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
PHOTOS: White Oak Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/31/2024
Central Church Of Christ To Host Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic And Pet Care Event
  • 3/29/2024
Obituaries
Dovie “Doedoe” Garrett Golden
Dovie “Doedoe” Garrett Golden
  • 4/3/2024
Luis Francisco Paulete
Luis Francisco Paulete
  • 4/3/2024
Alpha Bettis Combs
Alpha Bettis Combs
  • 4/3/2024