Arrest Made In Home Invasion In Which 1 Intruder Was Killed

  • Friday, April 5, 2024
Shakur Bryant Lovelady
An arrest has been made in a March 26 home invasion on Shirley Pond Road in which one of the intruders was killed.

Shakur Bryant Lovelady, 23, of 302 Old Weatherly Switch Road, Cleveland, Tn., was charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

David Joshua Baker was killed in the incident after he was shot in the chest.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner.

Arriving deputies were told that shots had been fired between the homeowner and three suspects. Baker was found lying dead on the rear deck.

The homeowner said eight guns had been stolen from his residence two days before.

He said it was around 1:30 a.m. on March 26 when he heard his dog barking, which he said was unusual. He said he got his handgun from a bedside table and walked out into a hallway.

The homeowner said he saw shadowy figures in his kitchen and living room. He then saw that one man was standing in the dining room/kitchen with his back to him and another man was standing in the living room with his back to him.

He said he hollered "Hey" and the man in the living room turned toward him while holding a gun in his hand. He said he fired two shots toward the man in the living room.

The homeowner said the man in the dining room/kitchen also had a gun and began firing at him. He said he returned fire, shooting three or four times in that direction.

He said the man in the living room, followed by a third man, ran into his office and they both jumped out a window on the front of the residence.

The homeowner said the man in the dining room/kitchen fell, got up, then went out the back door. After calling 911, the homeowner said he found the man who had gone out the back was dead on his deck.

Deputies found a Smith & Wesson M&P firearm near the man on the deck. It was learned that it was one of the eight guns stolen from the home earlier.

It was learned that a Facebook Live video had been placed on David Baker's account on March 25. An unidentified male was observed in the vehicle with Baker. The man was wearing a black hat and a white hoodie with lettering.

Personnel with the Hamilton County Crime Analysis Division were able to identify the man in the video as Shakur Lovelady. In the video, Baker is observed dancing in the passenger seat. The camera then pans over to Lovelady, who is in the driver seat.

Lovelady can be seen in the video holding a firearm magazine with three rounds loaded in it.

Bradley County officials said they had been notified by Selena Rester, the girlfriend of Lovelady, that he had taken her Honda Accord from the Siegel Select Extended Stay at Charleston, Tn., on March 25 after they had argued.

Ms. Rester also said Lovelady had been acting strangely, as if he was on meth.

Detectives on March 27 located Ms. Rester and Lovelady sitting in her vehicle at the extended stay. They were interviewed separately.

Ms. Rester said Lovelady was upset, saying that Baker had held a gun on him and forced him to drive to the Shirley Pond Road address and break in.

Lovelady told detectives that he was forced to drive to the residence and go inside with Baker and the third person - an unknown white male. Lovelady said when he heard shots he ran behind the unknown male to get out through the window. He said they ran to the car and drove away, leaving Baker behind.

Lovelady said he then kicked the unknown man out of his car, saying he knew the man was unarmed and was not afraid of him. He said the man was wearing a mask so he could not identify him. 

Lovelady claimed that Baker was the only one of the three who had a gun inside the house.

He said he left the car in an area known as The Bluffs at Charleston, Tn. It was found in Calhoun, Tn., and towed to be processed by the Sheriff's Department. 

 

 

