GSA Down To 2 Final Sites For New Chattanooga Federal Courthouse

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is down to two sites for the planned new Federal Courthouse in Chattanooga.

They are the site of the TVA Building that spans Broad Street and the Hawk Hill site where the AT&T Field now stands.

No longer under consideration is construction of the courthouse at the 8th Street Site – the property bounded by Lindsay Street on the west, E. 8th Street on the north, Houston Street on the east, and extending south to (and including) 814 Lindsay.

GSA anticipates a final site selection by this fall.

GSA officials also announced the availability of the final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the acquisition of a site and construction of a new federal courthouse in Chattanooga.

The proposed new courthouse would encompass approximately 190,478 square feet; include seven courtrooms, nine chambers, and 40 secured parking spaces.

Officials said, "GSA has determined that construction of the proposed new courthouse would not result in a significant adverse impact to the human or natural environment.

The final EA and FONSI are available online through GSA’s project website: https://www.gsa.gov/ chattanoogacourthouse ."

The current courthouse is in an historic building on Georgia Avenue across from Miller Park.