Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AGUILAR, PABLO SANTAIGO DE LEON
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOKSEY, BENJAMIN JOEL
8319 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW
2004 EAST 39 TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
EVANS, ANGELIA P
2109 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT
6387 HARRISON PIKE MOMS HOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 374162849
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
HODGINS, KAYLIE MARIE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JACKSON, TAION
1223 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
JONES, RASHUN DAMEL
1201 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENDRICK, COLIN BRYC
3605 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEONARD, NOAH CHRISTOPHER
7609 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NORTH CAROLINA)
LLOYD, CALVIN ARTHUR
5009 LYNNWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN
2134 HOLDEN FARM PL OOLTEWAH, 373631041
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LUKACH, CHRISTINE LEANN
12321 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISYY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MANUEL, SILVESTRE CRUZ
15 S BROOKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC
405 DERBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041628
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY
287 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 307410369
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR
1424 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER
2212 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MEADOWS, LUKE TAYLOR
3452 COTTONPORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
2408 6 AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
1210 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR
1206 Poplar St Chattanooga, 374023829
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON
11268 DODGE ST WARREN, 48089
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELL, COREY JAMES
116 GALECKI DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
SIMMONS, BOBBY GERALD
3504 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 374072103
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ
5311 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TODD, KENNETH LEONRD
1710 URBAN TRAIL APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLACE, AMBER N
578 SMYRNA RD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
955 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WISE, ROBERTA LEIGH
18 EDSEL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
Here are the mug shots:
