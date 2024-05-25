Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, May 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR, PABLO SANTAIGO DE LEON 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE 
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOKSEY, BENJAMIN JOEL 
8319 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES

DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW 
2004 EAST 39 TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

EVANS, ANGELIA P 
2109 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT 
6387 HARRISON PIKE MOMS HOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 374162849 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

HODGINS, KAYLIE MARIE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JACKSON, TAION 
1223 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

JONES, RASHUN DAMEL 
1201 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KENDRICK, COLIN BRYC 
3605 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEONARD, NOAH CHRISTOPHER 
7609 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NORTH CAROLINA)

LLOYD, CALVIN ARTHUR 
5009 LYNNWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN 
2134 HOLDEN FARM PL OOLTEWAH, 373631041 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LUKACH, CHRISTINE LEANN 
12321 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISYY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MANUEL, SILVESTRE CRUZ 
15 S BROOKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC 
405 DERBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041628 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY 
287 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 307410369 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR 
1424 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER 
2212 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MEADOWS, LUKE TAYLOR 
3452 COTTONPORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR 
2408 6 AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POOLE, CURTIS KEITH 
1210 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR 
1206 Poplar St Chattanooga, 374023829 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON 
11268 DODGE ST WARREN, 48089 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELL, COREY JAMES 
116 GALECKI DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

SIMMONS, BOBBY GERALD 
3504 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 374072103 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SNOW, THOMAS UVELL 
1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ 
5311 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TODD, KENNETH LEONRD 
1710 URBAN TRAIL APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLACE, AMBER N 
578 SMYRNA RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD 
955 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WISE, ROBERTA LEIGH 
18 EDSEL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

Here are the mug shots:
BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOKSEY, BENJAMIN JOEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
EVANS, ANGELIA P
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
HAMILTON, BRITTENY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HODGINS, KAYLIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JACKSON, TAION
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
JONES, RASHUN DAMEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENDRICK, COLIN BRYC
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEONARD, NOAH CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NORTH CAROLINA)
LINDER, TODD ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/08/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
LLOYD, CALVIN ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LUKACH, CHRISTINE LEANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MEADOWS, LUKE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/29/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELL, COREY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALLACE, AMBER N
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILSON, BRAD DEVON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/23/2005
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WISE, ROBERTA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/07/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION




