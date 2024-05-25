Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AGUILAR, PABLO SANTAIGO DE LEON

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE

4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOKSEY, BENJAMIN JOEL

8319 OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH

6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF SERVICES



DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

2004 EAST 39 TH ST.

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/12/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOKSEY, BENJAMIN JOEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) EVANS, ANGELIA P

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH HAMILTON, BRITTENY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HODGINS, KAYLIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JACKSON, TAION

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION JONES, RASHUN DAMEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KENDRICK, COLIN BRYC

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEONARD, NOAH CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NORTH CAROLINA) LINDER, TODD ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/08/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY LLOYD, CALVIN ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/08/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LUKACH, CHRISTINE LEANN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/15/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLAR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/18/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MEADOWS, LUKE TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI RICHARDSON, DEVON MILTON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/29/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHELL, COREY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES SNOW, THOMAS UVELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WALLACE, AMBER N

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/08/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WILSON, BRAD DEVON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/23/2005

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST (FELONY)

THEFT OF PROPERTY WISE, ROBERTA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/07/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

