Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24 In Marion County

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Marion County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform resurfacing activities on I-24 West near mile marker 137, resulting in temporary lane reductions.

On Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 p.m.–6 a.m. CT each night, I-24 West at mile marker 137 will be reduced to one lane.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays.





The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be present, and signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.