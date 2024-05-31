Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
HAMPTON, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
3910 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
MILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE
230 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE
84 COUNTY ROAD 325 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
13622 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
VANN, TAMMY GAYLE
7433 RABBIT LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VOWELL, REBECCA LAUREN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOGGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BRAVO, HERMAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUSH, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARDONA, SAMUEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, WILLIE A
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/01/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GRAVES, CHIARA OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMILTON, NEFURTIRIA SHENISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|HAWTHORNE, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HORNE, KEETYN SHYANNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HUTCHENS, ANSHELLA BREANNA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, RHONDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/06/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE
|
|KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
- EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
|
|KING, DEARIES GERMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/18/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
|
|LEWIS, ISAIAH RESHAAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|PEREZ, JOSE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|SUNBERG, JULIA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUTTON, REKEETA RESHAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|TIMMONS, LASHAUNDA SHUNTEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VAZQUEZ, AURELIO TALAVERA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|WATTENBARGER, STEPHEN TYLOR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYATT, AMBER LEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/31/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (MONROE COUNTY MI)
|
|YARBROUGH, LESLIE GAIL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024
Charge(s):
|