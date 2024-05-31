Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, May 31, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS 
3910 BROOKCREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT 
780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL 
550 E CARLY STREET SARDIS, 38666 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BRAVO, HERMAN 
7291 BOSTON LANE MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID 
456 ELLIOTT ST SODDY DAISY, 373795623 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, STEVEN ANDRE 
900 GILLIESPE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDONA, SAMUEL ALEXANDER 
3431 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST

CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME 
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK 
1917 ROSEBROOK DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN 
3925 ADKISSON DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, WILLIE A 
1909 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRAVES, CHIARA OLIVIA 
902 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMILTON, NEFURTIRIA SHENISE 
4650 LAURA LANE DULLUTH, 30096 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAMPTON, STEPHANIE MICHELLE 
3910 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAWTHORNE, JUSTIN LEE 
2604 OCOEE CHATTANOOGA, 374063612 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD 
3709 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HORNE, KEETYN SHYANNE 
201 EADS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN 
4721 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HUTCHENS, ANSHELLA BREANNA 
2108 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

JONES, RHONDA ANN 
404 A BENTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE

KELLER, SEAN DAVID 
HOMELESS ASHLAND, 65608 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

KING, DEARIES GERMOUNT 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

LEWIS, CARLA DEE 
104 ANDERSON RD APT A ROSSVILLE, 307412654 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

LEWIS, ISAIAH RESHAAD 
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE 
3906 MARYGO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112712 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE 
230 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE 
84 COUNTY ROAD 325 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

PEREZ, JOSE DANIEL 
2102 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD 
3905 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN 
1010 GILLESPIE CHATTNOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

SUNBERG, JULIA GRACE 
151 BRACKIN ROAD SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTON, REKEETA RESHAY 
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM 
191 HWY 41 ATP 6 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TIMMONS, LASHAUNDA SHUNTEL 
708 HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041330 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY 
13622 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

VANN, TAMMY GAYLE 
7433 RABBIT LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAZQUEZ, AURELIO TALAVERA 
7321 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA 
1 E 11TH APT 309 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

VOWELL, REBECCA LAUREN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOGGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATTENBARGER, STEPHEN TYLOR 
329 COUNTY ROAD 850 ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YARBROUGH, LESLIE GAIL 
7155 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

