Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/19/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BRAVO, HERMAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, STEVEN ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDONA, SAMUEL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/04/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/05/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/21/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, WILLIE A

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/01/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRAVES, CHIARA OLIVIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMILTON, NEFURTIRIA SHENISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT HAWTHORNE, JUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HORNE, KEETYN SHYANNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/05/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HUTCHENS, ANSHELLA BREANNA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT JONES, RHONDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/06/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT

EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT KING, DEARIES GERMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/18/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY LEWIS, CARLA DEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/07/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY LEWIS, ISAIAH RESHAAD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/27/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/05/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

INDECENT EXPOSURE PEREZ, JOSE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/27/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) SUNBERG, JULIA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTON, REKEETA RESHAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) TIMMONS, LASHAUNDA SHUNTEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/01/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR VAZQUEZ, AURELIO TALAVERA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/03/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/27/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) WATTENBARGER, STEPHEN TYLOR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYATT, AMBER LEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/31/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (MONROE COUNTY MI) YARBROUGH, LESLIE GAIL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

