Latest Headlines

HCSO Deputies Recover 12 Firearms, Cash And Drugs

  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Demarius Patrick
Demarius Patrick

A 28-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday after they were found with guns, drugs and cash.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a gray Dodge near the 5900 block of Brainerd Road after observing a possible window tint violation. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Demarius Patrick, pulled into the parking lot of the Cube Smart Storage and, while the deputy spoke with the driver, a strong odor of marijuana was noticed inside the vehicle.

After further investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies located five firearms. In addition to firearms, six 50 round boxes of ammunition, 12 rounds of assorted ammunition and multiple handgun magazines were also located. Deputies also recovered 19.3 grams of marijuana and 20.9 grams of THC wax.

In addition to the adult driver, two juveniles were also in the vehicle. Deputies contacted the mother of the juveniles who advised she was the owner of the storage unit the suspects were going to and authorized a search of its contents. Deputies searched the unit and located an additional seven firearms, one of which was confirmed to be stolen. Two of the handguns located inside of the storage unit were found to be modified turning them from a semi-automatic into a fully automatic handgun.

In addition to the firearms, the vehicle and $2,345.00 was seized as drug proceeds due to the quantity of drugs found within the suspect’s car.

All three suspects are being charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of drugs for resale, two counts of drugs for resale, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demarius Patrick is also being charged with a window tint violation.

Demarius Patrick was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center for booking and the two juveniles were transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

