Some Chattanooga Volkswagen Management, Salaried Employees To Lose Jobs

Some salaried employees and managers at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant are on the list for a workforce reduction.

VW officials said the streamlining affects other VW plant as well.

Officials said, "Volkswagen is implementing a global performance program to drive efficiency and cost savings at its core brand. Some salaried and administrative positions in our U.S. business are impacted. Hourly workers in our assembly plant are not impacted. As with any reorganization, we are supporting our employees through this transition."