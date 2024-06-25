New Home2 Suites Almost Completes Development Of Camp Jordan Parkway

Previous Next

A new Home2 Suites by Hilton has opened with ceremonies at 479 Camp Jordan Parkway, marking almost the completion of the development of the roadway leading into Camp Jordan Park.

Developer John Healy said only one lot remains undevelopable.

He said that spot in front of Top Golf could be another hotel location.

The new location is next door to a Hampton Inn that opened several years ago.

Mr. Healy said all of the development, including a Bass Pro, "could not have happened without the Border Region Act."

Under that legislation, the state gave up certain tax revenue and businesses that agreed to come to the area receive monetary incentives.

Mr. Healy said development of the roadway by I-75 Exit 1 at East Ridge began in 2012 and the deal with Bass Pro was struck a couple of years later.

The new four-story hotel has 101 rooms.

Both it and the adjacent Hampton Inn are by Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality.