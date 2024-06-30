Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 30, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, TRAMESHA LASHON 
3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE 
1005 Moss Dr CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BROCK, ANGELA MARIE 
3020 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSIFYING DRUG TEST

BUCKLEY-BOSDELL, DRAGON LORE 
130 FAGAN DR WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON 
5513 GREEN BIAR ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH 
703 S 5TH STREET CLINTON, 47842 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BUTTERWORTH, CHRISTIAN LEE 
432 BATES HOLOW RD ISLAND, 42350 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CAMPBELL, JEREMY JERMALE 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD. CHATTANOOGA, 374215961 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHINN, MICHELLE VERJEAN 
7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST

CLEMONS, SERENITY F 
610 MERRIAM ST APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE 
500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374023439 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRAWFORD, WILLIAM EDWARD 
1138 ABLES VALLEY ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRUZ SOLORIO, JUAN VICTOR 
WALDEN AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DIMAS, KARINA 
702 CORVIN RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EGYPT, MELVIN LEE 
3611 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS 
225 BRADFORD WAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GARCIA, ANIBAL PEREZ 
3509 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOLDBERG, JOSHUA MATTHEW 
1617 ROSSVILLE AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GORDON, KAYLIN M 
5304 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

GRABUSKY, ZACHARY STEPHEN 
2336 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155538 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HANEY, SHERMAN WILLIAM 
6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1611 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARTLINE, SHAWN BLAKE 
19346 AL HWY 117 IDER, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERNANDEZ OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO 
352 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JAMES, SHANNON MELISSA 
1313 RICHFIELD CIRC CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER 
1710 W 56TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEWIS, AALIYAH SHANTE 
2300 WILSON ST APT 5J CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

LOWRY, WALTER MORRISON 
300 BRANCH DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAXWELL, DEVIN ARMAND 
3409 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE 
8572 DEMARS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN 
1627 WATERHOUSE ST EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE ( (FORT OGLETHORPE)

MORRISON, HANNAH SIERRA 
136 BRENDA LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT

NOVENE, ALLANTE DYQUAN 
1114 N. HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

PEREZ BARTOLON, SERGIO 
118 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERRE, KALEB RASHAD 
149 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 373635989 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POWELL, WILLIAM DENNY 
433 THUNDER CANYON DRIVE LOT 1 Ider, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROBERSON, TYANGUS DERYEL 
2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROYAL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
84 SUNTRUST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE 
7834 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION ICE/FENTANYL

WILLIAMS, EDWARD ELLISON 
16215 NE 29TH AVE MIAMI, 33054 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, CHARLES JASON 
6030 RAMSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

YOUNG, COSHA A 
4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163220 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG, FOXY LACORA 
915 S SEMINOLE DR APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BUCKLEY-BOSDELL, DRAGON LORE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUTTERWORTH, CHRISTIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAMPBELL, JEREMY JERMALE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEMONS, SERENITY F
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/18/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DIMAS, KARINA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/26/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EGYPT, MELVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/01/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOLDBERG, JOSHUA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GORDON, KAYLIN M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
GRABUSKY, ZACHARY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HANEY, SHERMAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARTLINE, SHAWN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/11/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERNANDEZ OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEWIS, AALIYAH SHANTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
LOWRY, WALTER MORRISON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAXWELL, DEVIN ARMAND
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/20/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/14/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE ( (FORT OGLETHORPE)
MORRISON, HANNAH SIERRA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
NOVENE, ALLANTE DYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PIERRE, KALEB RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POWELL, WILLIAM DENNY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBERSON, TYANGUS DERYEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROYAL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/09/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/06/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION ICE/FENTANYL
WILLIAMS, EDWARD ELLISON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/01/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, CHARLES JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
YOUNG, COSHA A
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG, FOXY LACORA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW




