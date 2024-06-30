Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDREWS, TRAMESHA LASHON
3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE
1005 Moss Dr CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
3020 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSIFYING DRUG TEST
BUCKLEY-BOSDELL, DRAGON LORE
130 FAGAN DR WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON
5513 GREEN BIAR ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH
703 S 5TH STREET CLINTON, 47842
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUTTERWORTH, CHRISTIAN LEE
432 BATES HOLOW RD ISLAND, 42350
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAMPBELL, JEREMY JERMALE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD. CHATTANOOGA, 374215961
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHINN, MICHELLE VERJEAN
7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
CLEMONS, SERENITY F
610 MERRIAM ST APT 103 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE
500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374023439
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRAWFORD, WILLIAM EDWARD
1138 ABLES VALLEY ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRUZ SOLORIO, JUAN VICTOR
WALDEN AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DIMAS, KARINA
702 CORVIN RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EGYPT, MELVIN LEE
3611 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS
225 BRADFORD WAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GARCIA, ANIBAL PEREZ
3509 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOLDBERG, JOSHUA MATTHEW
1617 ROSSVILLE AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GORDON, KAYLIN M
5304 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
GRABUSKY, ZACHARY STEPHEN
2336 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155538
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HANEY, SHERMAN WILLIAM
6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1611 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARTLINE, SHAWN BLAKE
19346 AL HWY 117 IDER, 35981
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERNANDEZ OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO
352 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAMES, SHANNON MELISSA
1313 RICHFIELD CIRC CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
1710 W 56TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEWIS, AALIYAH SHANTE
2300 WILSON ST APT 5J CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
LOWRY, WALTER MORRISON
300 BRANCH DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAXWELL, DEVIN ARMAND
3409 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
8572 DEMARS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN
1627 WATERHOUSE ST EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE ( (FORT OGLETHORPE)
MORRISON, HANNAH SIERRA
136 BRENDA LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT
NOVENE, ALLANTE DYQUAN
1114 N. HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PEREZ BARTOLON, SERGIO
118 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERRE, KALEB RASHAD
149 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 373635989
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POWELL, WILLIAM DENNY
433 THUNDER CANYON DRIVE LOT 1 Ider, 35981
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBERSON, TYANGUS DERYEL
2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROYAL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
84 SUNTRUST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE
7834 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION ICE/FENTANYL
WILLIAMS, EDWARD ELLISON
16215 NE 29TH AVE MIAMI, 33054
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, CHARLES JASON
6030 RAMSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
YOUNG, COSHA A
4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163220
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG, FOXY LACORA
915 S SEMINOLE DR APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
