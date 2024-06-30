Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, TRAMESHA LASHON

3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

1005 Moss Dr CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

3020 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FALSIFYING DRUG TEST



BUCKLEY-BOSDELL, DRAGON LORE

130 FAGAN DR WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON

5513 GREEN BIAR ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BURMOOD, TYLER JOSEPH703 S 5TH STREET CLINTON, 47842Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)BUTTERWORTH, CHRISTIAN LEE432 BATES HOLOW RD ISLAND, 42350Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCAMPBELL, JEREMY JERMALE7310 STANDIFER GAP RD. CHATTANOOGA, 374215961Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHINN, MICHELLE VERJEAN7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARRESTCLEMONS, SERENITY F610 MERRIAM ST APT 103 CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULT (SIMPLE)COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374023439Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRAWFORD, WILLIAM EDWARD1138 ABLES VALLEY ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRUZ SOLORIO, JUAN VICTORWALDEN AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADIMAS, KARINA702 CORVIN RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EGYPT, MELVIN LEE3611 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS225 BRADFORD WAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGARCIA, ANIBAL PEREZ3509 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYGOLDBERG, JOSHUA MATTHEW1617 ROSSVILLE AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSGORDON, KAYLIN M5304 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRUELTY TO ANIMALSGRABUSKY, ZACHARY STEPHEN2336 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155538Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HANEY, SHERMAN WILLIAM6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1611 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARTLINE, SHAWN BLAKE19346 AL HWY 117 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHERNANDEZ OROZCO, JORGE ALBERTO352 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JAMES, SHANNON MELISSA1313 RICHFIELD CIRC CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER1710 W 56TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEWIS, AALIYAH SHANTE2300 WILSON ST APT 5J CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT (SIMPLE)LOWRY, WALTER MORRISON300 BRANCH DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMAXWELL, DEVIN ARMAND3409 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE8572 DEMARS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUMILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN1627 WATERHOUSE ST EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE ( (FORT OGLETHORPE)MORRISON, HANNAH SIERRA136 BRENDA LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULTNOVENE, ALLANTE DYQUAN1114 N. HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPEREZ BARTOLON, SERGIO118 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERRE, KALEB RASHAD149 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 373635989Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOWELL, WILLIAM DENNY433 THUNDER CANYON DRIVE LOT 1 Ider, 35981Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ROBERSON, TYANGUS DERYEL2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEROYAL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN84 SUNTRUST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE7834 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION ICE/FENTANYLWILLIAMS, EDWARD ELLISON16215 NE 29TH AVE MIAMI, 33054Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, CHARLES JASON6030 RAMSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGYOUNG, COSHA A4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163220Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONYOUNG, FOXY LACORA915 S SEMINOLE DR APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAW

Here are the mug shots:

