Latest Headlines

Troubled Teen Charged With Killing Texas Father Of 5 Had Acted Up At Chattanooga Airport

  • Sunday, June 30, 2024

An 18-year-old who is charged with murdering a father of five in Fort Worth, Tex., on May 30 had flown to Texas from Chattanooga after a disturbing incident at the Chattanooga Airport, officials said.

A report from the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport says police had to be called to the Chattanooga Airport on May 29 when a shirtless Medeiros began running around female passengers, according to WFAA.com.

A report said his “behavior was off, he was excessively sweating and appeared to be incoherent when spoken to.”

Chattanooga Police had to help Medeiros get on the plane. He was due to fly to his home state of Washington with a layover at Dallas-Fort Worth.

After arriving in Dallas-Fort Worth, police said, instead of continuing on to Washington on another flight, Medeiros went to a warehouse area around 2 a.m. and shot and killed a man who was on a work break at his car.

He also shot three times at a forklift operator. That employee was not injured. He said he dropped to the floor as if he was hit, then the gunman left.

WFAA.com said a relative of Medeiros said he had been sent to Chattanooga to work with his father after he had been “acting up at home.” The relative said he had been “using drugs such as marijuana, acid and hallucinogens.”

The relative said Medeiros left Chattanooga “mad and upset” at his father, who was requiring him to work.

The airport report pointed to several Facebook posts in which Medeiros wrote, “I have been very sick recently.” He also wrote, “A lot is on my mind, friends. Hopefully this illness doesn’t take me… trying my best.”
Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Jury Awards $687,240 To Former BlueCross Employee Who Was Fired For Refusing COVID Vaccine
  • Breaking News
  • 6/30/2024
Troubled Teen Charged With Killing Texas Father Of 5 Had Acted Up At Chattanooga Airport
  • Breaking News
  • 6/30/2024
Vitello Recognized As ABCA National Coach Of The Year
Vitello Recognized As ABCA National Coach Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 6/30/2024
Soddy Daisy Man Who Was Shot And Stabbed Is Found Dead
  • Breaking News
  • 6/30/2024
Trash Pandas Score Four In The 9th To Beat Lookouts 7-6
  • Sports
  • 6/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/30/2024
Breaking News
Troubled Teen Charged With Killing Texas Father Of 5 Had Acted Up At Chattanooga Airport
  • 6/30/2024

An 18-year-old who is charged with murdering a father of five in Fort Worth, Tex., on May 30 had flown to Texas from Chattanooga after a disturbing incident at the Chattanooga Airport, officials ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, TRAMESHA LASHON 3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF ... more

Lake Winnepesaukah's Talley Rhodes Green Dies At Age 60
Lake Winnepesaukah's Talley Rhodes Green Dies At Age 60
  • 6/29/2024

Adrienne Talley Rhodes Green, who joined her family in managing their Lake Winnepesaukah attraction in Lakeview, died at her home Thursday at age 60. Born on February 14, 1964 to Buddy and ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/29/2024
2 Dead In Lake Tansi Community
2 Dead In Lake Tansi Community
  • 6/28/2024
Trenton Pressing Unveils $12 Million Expansion, Adding 100,000 Square Feet To Manufacturing Operations
Trenton Pressing Unveils $12 Million Expansion, Adding 100,000 Square Feet To Manufacturing Operations
  • 6/28/2024
NAACP Asks Community Involvement In Selection Of Next Police Chief
  • 6/28/2024
Fleischmann Says Trump Was Clear Debate Winner
  • 6/28/2024
Opinion
Where Is The Patten Parkway World War II Monument Today?
  • 6/30/2024
Saturday Night Live Won The Debate
  • 6/29/2024
Joe's Train Wreck
  • 6/28/2024
Profiles Of Valor: The Last Ranger Standing
Profiles Of Valor: The Last Ranger Standing
  • 6/28/2024
Time For New Leadership?
  • 6/28/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
  • 6/28/2024
Trash Pandas Score Four In The 9th To Beat Lookouts 7-6
  • 6/30/2024
Vitello Recognized As ABCA National Coach Of The Year
Vitello Recognized As ABCA National Coach Of The Year
  • 6/30/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Win Big At Nashville Wolves
  • 6/29/2024
Lookouts Dominate Pandas In 12-3 Win
  • 6/27/2024
Happenings
New Public Art Dedicated At Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead Along Riverpark
New Public Art Dedicated At Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead Along Riverpark
  • 6/28/2024
John Wilson: Goren Would Never Have Made That Mistake
  • 6/29/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Pollution Bureau Incident, Police Chief Residency Questions, And Engel Stadium
  • 6/28/2024
Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain Ben Lane Posey’s Wars
  • 6/29/2024
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Features Top Gun July 12
  • 6/28/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Director Of Education
Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Director Of Education
  • 6/28/2024
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/27/2024
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
  • 6/27/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Competition
  • 6/27/2024
Opinion
Where Is The Patten Parkway World War II Monument Today?
  • 6/30/2024
Saturday Night Live Won The Debate
  • 6/29/2024
Joe's Train Wreck
  • 6/28/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program
  • 6/28/2024
Chappell Named Assistant Director At Dalton Parks And Rec
Chappell Named Assistant Director At Dalton Parks And Rec
  • 6/28/2024
Hamilton County Lawyer Reinstated
  • 6/28/2024
Real Estate
Director Spotlight: James Streeter
  • 6/27/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 20-26
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 6/27/2024
Student Scene
Dr Kurrelmeier-Lee Says Read 20 Left A Legacy
  • 6/28/2024
Kohen Kilburn Named Haslam Leadership Scholar
  • 6/28/2024
Hamilton County Schools Graduates Fifth Leadership HCS Class
  • 6/28/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Medical Group Relocates 2 Practices For Increased Accessibility
  • 6/28/2024
CHI Memorial Honors Julie Stoll With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Julie Stoll With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/28/2024
RefinedLooks Plastic Surgery And Hayes Hand Center Join Erlanger Medical Group
  • 6/28/2024
Memories
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Outdoors
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
TWRA And Anakeesta Work Together To Reduce Human-Bear Conflict
  • 6/24/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
  • 6/27/2024
Greg Cutshaw Is Speaker At Mighty Warriors Church On Jenkins Road
  • 6/27/2024
"How Big Is Your God?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/26/2024
Obituaries
Betty Ann Edwards Dozier
Betty Ann Edwards Dozier
  • 6/30/2024
Adrienne Talley Rhodes Green
Adrienne Talley Rhodes Green
  • 6/29/2024
Ruth Sandra Crowley Obear
Ruth Sandra Crowley Obear
  • 6/29/2024