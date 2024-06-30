Troubled Teen Charged With Killing Texas Father Of 5 Had Acted Up At Chattanooga Airport

An 18-year-old who is charged with murdering a father of five in Fort Worth, Tex., on May 30 had flown to Texas from Chattanooga after a disturbing incident at the Chattanooga Airport, officials said.

A report from the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport says police had to be called to the Chattanooga Airport on May 29 when a shirtless Medeiros began running around female passengers, according to WFAA.com.

A report said his “behavior was off, he was excessively sweating and appeared to be incoherent when spoken to.”

Chattanooga Police had to help Medeiros get on the plane. He was due to fly to his home state of Washington with a layover at Dallas-Fort Worth.

After arriving in Dallas-Fort Worth, police said, instead of continuing on to Washington on another flight, Medeiros went to a warehouse area around 2 a.m. and shot and killed a man who was on a work break at his car.

He also shot three times at a forklift operator. That employee was not injured. He said he dropped to the floor as if he was hit, then the gunman left.

WFAA.com said a relative of Medeiros said he had been sent to Chattanooga to work with his father after he had been “acting up at home.” The relative said he had been “using drugs such as marijuana, acid and hallucinogens.”

The relative said Medeiros left Chattanooga “mad and upset” at his father, who was requiring him to work.

The airport report pointed to several Facebook posts in which Medeiros wrote, “I have been very sick recently.” He also wrote, “A lot is on my mind, friends. Hopefully this illness doesn’t take me… trying my best.”