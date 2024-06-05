Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
4027 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIGGS, BRADEN R
1171 GREEN GROVE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1000.00)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE
#22 STARVIEW LANE AP 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
1727 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374043718
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
884 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA
3210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063935
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
5432 GRIFFIN ST COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031
HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE
270 BRYAN DR APT 6 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE
508 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
HOUSTON, HORATIO
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON
3225 CASSADE HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052600
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,0
JONES, JENNIFER DENISE
403 STRATHMORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37064
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY
729 ELY RD HIXSON, 373434756
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MACDONALD, HUNTER K
103 VREELAND RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MATUTE, SARAH NICOLE
1634 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING
MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072308
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 374121112
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE
809 LINDSAY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUAC, RICHARD TOMAS
4309 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
3914 JUANDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE
7005 PINEBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
2528 OLIVE ST Chattanooga, 374062929
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHORTER, PATRICIA T
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STANLEY, ADAM BRYANT
2024 ALBERMARLE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEVENS, DAVID LEE
2005 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED KIDNAPP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVTED ASSAULT
VAUGHN, CARRIE LYNN
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE
1400 JF HARRIS PKWY SE UNIT 1 CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VELEZ, HECTOR GAOVIONI
1106 CAROLINE RN APT D ROSSVILLE, 30841
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VINES, ANTHONY
1910 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WARE, JAMES THEON
200 W BELL AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053506
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
2002 BRAGG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIS, MAKENZIE MEGAN
15 WEST MEDOVER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062638
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH
6822 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BIGGS, BRADEN R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1000.00)
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAILEY, TONY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOSS, JONATHON BURKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/14/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031
|
|HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,0
|
|JOHNSON, JUSTIN PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, JENNIFER DENISE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MATUTE, SARAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PUAC, RICHARD TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA T
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- EMPLY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|STEVENS, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED KIDNAPP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVTED ASSAULT
|
|VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VELEZ, HECTOR GAOVIONI
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARE, JAMES THEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/31/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIS, MAKENZIE MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|