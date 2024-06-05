Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA 
4027 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIGGS, BRADEN R 
1171 GREEN GROVE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1000.00)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE 
#22 STARVIEW LANE AP 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DUNCAN, AALEEDA 
1727 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374043718 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA 
884 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA 
3210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063935 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW 
5432 GRIFFIN ST COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031

HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE 
270 BRYAN DR APT 6 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE 
508 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER 
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

HOUSTON, HORATIO 
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON 
3225 CASSADE HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052600 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS 
1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,0

JONES, JENNIFER DENISE 
403 STRATHMORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY 
729 ELY RD HIXSON, 373434756 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACDONALD, HUNTER K 
103 VREELAND RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MATUTE, SARAH NICOLE 
1634 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING

MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS 
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072308 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE 
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 374121112 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE 
809 LINDSAY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES 
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PUAC, RICHARD TOMAS 
4309 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ 
3914 JUANDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE 
7005 PINEBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN 
2528 OLIVE ST Chattanooga, 374062929 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHORTER, PATRICIA T 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STANLEY, ADAM BRYANT 
2024 ALBERMARLE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEVENS, DAVID LEE 
2005 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED KIDNAPP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVTED ASSAULT

VAUGHN, CARRIE LYNN 
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE 
1400 JF HARRIS PKWY SE UNIT 1 CARTERSVILLE, 30120 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VELEZ, HECTOR GAOVIONI 
1106 CAROLINE RN APT D ROSSVILLE, 30841 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINES, ANTHONY 
1910 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WARE, JAMES THEON 
200 W BELL AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053506 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WEBB, BILLY HAROLD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL 
2002 BRAGG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIS, MAKENZIE MEGAN 
15 WEST MEDOVER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN 
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062638 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH 
6822 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

