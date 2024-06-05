Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA

4027 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BIGGS, BRADEN R

1171 GREEN GROVE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1000.00)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE

#22 STARVIEW LANE AP 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



DUNCAN, AALEEDA

1727 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374043718

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

884 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA

3210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063935

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW

5432 GRIFFIN ST COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031



HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE

270 BRYAN DR APT 6 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE

508 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FEDERAL



HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



HOUSTON, HORATIO

2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON

3225 CASSADE HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052600

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS

1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,0



JONES, JENNIFER DENISE

403 STRATHMORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37064

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING



LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY

729 ELY RD HIXSON, 373434756

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MACDONALD, HUNTER K

103 VREELAND RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIGGS, BRADEN R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1000.00)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAILEY, TONY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY DUNCAN, AALEEDA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/08/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOSS, JONATHON BURKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/14/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

RESISTING ARREST HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031 HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/17/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/26/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

FEDERAL

HOUSTON, HORATIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,0 JOHNSON, JUSTIN PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/01/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, JENNIFER DENISE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/16/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MATUTE, SARAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

STALKING MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUAC, RICHARD TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/06/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHORTER, PATRICIA T

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

EMPLY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT STEVENS, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED KIDNAPP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVTED ASSAULT VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VELEZ, HECTOR GAOVIONI

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/22/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, JAMES THEON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/31/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WEBB, BILLY HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIS, MAKENZIE MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

