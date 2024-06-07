Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRON

2705 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373795642

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON

7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

1151 OLD ROCK ISLNAD RD ROCK ISLAND, 385816603

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

629 ATLANTA DR HIXSON THREE, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



COX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE

528 ROYAL CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING



CRAWLEY, ABIGAIL C

106 TERRI LANE CHICKAMAAUGA,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CUMMINGS, GARFIELD RICARDO

2915 BOBO AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Airport Police

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE

HOMELESS MOWBARY MTN, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DESHA, PATON LEE

4206 B WATSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 374022134

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE

9629 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, HAROLD

1104 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE



JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS

2231 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE

P.O.BOX 9892 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 3



MAY, BILL RANDY

1217 LOVELADY LEIWS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCCARVER, BRITTANY N

803 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373434214

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



MCDANIEL, JENNIFER LYNNE

8926 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW

921 W.

ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARY OF AUTOMORGAN, RANDY LEON8325 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, SABRINA GAIL8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF MSRIJUANANAJARRO, FREDDY ANTONIO10612 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPARIS, JOHN AUSTIN701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 374112804Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCPATY, LAUREN MARIE8104 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPEOPLES, ERSKINE L6518 CHESWICK RD N HIXSON, 373432555Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ- PEREZ, VALDOMERO2629 VOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOWELL, BRANDON LEE152 FRENDELL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSESIMPLE POSSESSIONSAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 244 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATIOPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSSMITH, DOMINIQUE ANTWOINE1400 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOKES, ALEIDRA KIERRA NICOLE2722 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTALLEY, COREY SHERMELL1900 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of Cons.DRIVING WHILELICENSE REVOKEDTAYLOR, HAROLD EDWARD5522 BELLAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTHRASHER, MEGAN KALLIE207 BARNHARDT CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTOWNSEND, JAWONE MIKEL1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 335 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWILSON, BRIAN DEON1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTWILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA4905 CENTRAL AVE APT 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/31/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING CRAWLEY, ABIGAIL C

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/24/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CUMMINGS, GARFIELD RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Airport Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/12/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DESHA, PATON LEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/12/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE JAMES, MALIK JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $120,000 JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/08/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/21/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 3 MAY, BILL RANDY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCCARVER, BRITTANY N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MCDANIEL, JENNIFER LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/19/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO MORGAN, RANDY LEON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/19/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

PATY, LAUREN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PAYNE, JON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/06/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEOPLES, ERSKINE L

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/14/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PEREZ- PEREZ, VALDOMERO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POWELL, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/12/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE

SIMPLE POSSESSION SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, DOMINIQUE ANTWOINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/16/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOKES, ALEIDRA KIERRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TAYLOR, HAROLD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/26/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT THRASHER, MEGAN KALLIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION TOWNSEND, JAWONE MIKEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/02/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT









