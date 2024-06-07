Latest Headlines

  • Friday, June 7, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRON
2705 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED ESCAPE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373795642
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
1151 OLD ROCK ISLNAD RD ROCK ISLAND, 385816603
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
629 ATLANTA DR HIXSON THREE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

COX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE
528 ROYAL CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

CRAWLEY, ABIGAIL C
106 TERRI LANE CHICKAMAAUGA,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CUMMINGS, GARFIELD RICARDO
2915 BOBO AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE
HOMELESS MOWBARY MTN, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DESHA, PATON LEE
4206 B WATSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 374022134
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE
9629 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, HAROLD
1104 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
2231 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
P.O.BOX 9892 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 3

MAY, BILL RANDY
1217 LOVELADY LEIWS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCCARVER, BRITTANY N
803 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373434214
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MCDANIEL, JENNIFER LYNNE
8926 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
921 W.

ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO

MORGAN, RANDY LEON
8325 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, SABRINA GAIL
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MSRIJUANA

NAJARRO, FREDDY ANTONIO
10612 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 374112804
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

PATY, LAUREN MARIE
8104 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PEOPLES, ERSKINE L
6518 CHESWICK RD N HIXSON, 373432555
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ- PEREZ, VALDOMERO
2629 VOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POWELL, BRANDON LEE
152 FRENDELL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE
SIMPLE POSSESSION

SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 244 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATIOPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBS

SMITH, DOMINIQUE ANTWOINE
1400 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOKES, ALEIDRA KIERRA NICOLE
2722 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TALLEY, COREY SHERMELL
1900 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
DRIVING WHILELICENSE REVOKED

TAYLOR, HAROLD EDWARD
5522 BELLAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

THRASHER, MEGAN KALLIE
207 BARNHARDT CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

TOWNSEND, JAWONE MIKEL
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 335 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILSON, BRIAN DEON
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA
4905 CENTRAL AVE APT 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED ESCAPE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/31/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
CRAWLEY, ABIGAIL C
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CUMMINGS, GARFIELD RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/12/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DESHA, PATON LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
JAMES, MALIK JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $120,000
JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/08/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/21/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 3
MAY, BILL RANDY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCARVER, BRITTANY N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MCDANIEL, JENNIFER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
MORGAN, RANDY LEON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/19/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
PATY, LAUREN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PAYNE, JON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEOPLES, ERSKINE L
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/14/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ- PEREZ, VALDOMERO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWELL, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/12/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, DOMINIQUE ANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/16/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOKES, ALEIDRA KIERRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAYLOR, HAROLD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
THRASHER, MEGAN KALLIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TOWNSEND, JAWONE MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT





