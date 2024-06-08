Latest Headlines

Firefighters Respond To Old James A. Henry Elementary On The Westside

  • Saturday, June 8, 2024

The Chattanooga Fire Department received an alarm for the old James A. Henry Elementary School at 1221 Grove St. on Saturday night. At 7:23 p.m. there was a reported commercial fire.

The building is owned currently by the Chattanooga Housing Authority and is operated as a community center.

Upon arrival, Blue Shift companies found light smoke coming from a door on the side of the building. Upon further investigation, the smoke got heavier as crews opened the door with smoke extending into the hallway. CFD crews made entry and searched all floors.

The fire was found to be in the old wooden ornate trim around the door frame. All of the exterior trim was removed and extinguished and the entire building was ventilated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 14, Engine 12, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, and CFD investigators responded.

Latest Headlines
Firefighters Respond To Old James A. Henry Elementary On The Westside
Dan Fleser: Purple Aces Are Eerily Similar To Super Regional Spoiler Notre Dame
Vols Thwarted By Purple Aces' Comeback; Showdown Game Is Sunday Night
UTC's Engle Wins 2024 Dogwood Invitational In Atlanta
