Phone Of Missing Chattanooga Woman Pinged In 2 Georgia Cities

Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is requesting assistance with locating a missing person, Valerie Elder Smiley, 41.





Ms. Smiley was last seen on June 28, leaving her home in Chattanooga. She was driving a red 2004 Ford Expedition with a Tennessee license plate of 079 BFQD.

CPD's Missing Persons Unit was notified that Ms. Smiley's last phone pings were in Fayetteville, Ga. on June 29, and Union City, Ga. on June 30.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts or locates her or the vehicle, they should call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.





