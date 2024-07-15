Latest Headlines

Fire Causes Significant Damage At Rob's Restaurant & Lounge On Dayton Boulevard

  • Monday, July 15, 2024
photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A kitchen fire caused significant damage to a well-known local restaurant on Monday.

Chattanooga Fire companies were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge on Dayton Boulevard.

The staff at Rob’s was getting ready to open and started turning things on in the kitchen, including the fryers, to begin cooking. They went about their duties to prepare for an evening of work and when they returned to the kitchen, flames were rolling out. Workers tried to use a fire extinguisher, but the blaze had grown too large. The fire spread to the second floor of the structure and went through the roof.

CFD Green Shift Companies, Dallas Bay VFD, and Red Bank FD responded to the scene to battle the two-alarm blaze. Once firefighters had the main body of fire knocked down, they focused on areas that were still smoldering in the walls.

The kitchen at Rob’s was destroyed and there is extensive damage to the back of the building from the grease fire that got out of control.

There were no injuries.

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
  7/15/2024

Connaught Eugene Murphy was arrested on Thursday, following a grand jury indictment on charges of second-degree murder, as well as sell and delivery of schedule 2 drugs, stemming from an overdose ... more

  7/15/2024

Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is requesting assistance with locating a missing person, Valerie Elder Smiley, 41. Ms. Smiley was last seen on June 28, leaving her ... more

  7/15/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

