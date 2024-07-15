Fire Causes Significant Damage At Rob's Restaurant & Lounge On Dayton Boulevard

A kitchen fire caused significant damage to a well-known local restaurant on Monday.

Chattanooga Fire companies were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge on Dayton Boulevard.

The staff at Rob’s was getting ready to open and started turning things on in the kitchen, including the fryers, to begin cooking. They went about their duties to prepare for an evening of work and when they returned to the kitchen, flames were rolling out. Workers tried to use a fire extinguisher, but the blaze had grown too large. The fire spread to the second floor of the structure and went through the roof.

CFD Green Shift Companies, Dallas Bay VFD, and Red Bank FD responded to the scene to battle the two-alarm blaze. Once firefighters had the main body of fire knocked down, they focused on areas that were still smoldering in the walls.

The kitchen at Rob’s was destroyed and there is extensive damage to the back of the building from the grease fire that got out of control.

There were no injuries.