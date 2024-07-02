Pedestrian, 52, Killed After Being Struck On Lee Highway

A pedestrian died after being struck Monday evening on Lee Highway.



Chattanooga Police responded at 7:28 p.m. to a pedestrian struck in the 6900 block of Lee Highway. When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Lee Highway when the pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway.The vehicle made contact with the pedestrian in the southbound lanes. The driver remained on scene after the crash.





This is an ongoing investigation.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.



