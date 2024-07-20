Intersection Of Belvoir Road And South Terrace In East Ridge Closed

The intersection of Belvoir Avenue and South Terrace in East Ridge is currently closed to vehicular traffic due to a failure in the storm water sewer system located in the eastbound right lane of South Terrace adjacent to Belvoir.Crews will be out on Monday to make the repairs.The work should be completed in a week since major excavation will be involved.Persons planning on traveling north on Belvoir Avenue are encouraged to use an alternate route such as east or west on Fountain at Belvoir or utilizing Germantown Road north off of Ringgold Road.