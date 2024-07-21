Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
144 SAEL CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN
2904 BATES PIKE SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BEAM, SAMUEL HENRY
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT N136 SIGNAL MTN., 37377
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION ON MARIJUANA
BELL, MARK ANTHONY
600 N MARKET ST APT 366 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BURNSIDE, GRANT ALEXANDER
1323 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT
345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYE, AUSTIIN SCOTT
375 HUNGRY HOLLOW RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ELROD, JOHN LEWIS
85 CAMBRIDGE CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLICK, BRITTANY D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, CRISTY ANN
62 PINTO LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
GIDDENS, TIERRA ROWSHA
3655 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(ALIAS CAPIAS) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CA
GREEN, ADAM
147 BURGESS CROSSING RD OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUSTUS, JASON M
549 BENSON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HERNENDEZ, FRANKLIN
3118 14 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
HOLLEY, QUINESHA LASHAY
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER
3461 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
864 PEAVINE RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MECK, JEFFREY DAVID
4504 TROY HIGHWAY MONTGOMERY, 36116
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, RODNEY DELANEY
7757 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OLIVARES MARURI, MISAEL
1522 FRY RD ,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PAWELCZYK, LAUREN ANDIE
9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, ROBERT ARTHUR
13 DUBUQUE ST APT 1 HOMELESS MANCHESTER, 03103
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ROWLAND, NATHAN RAY
1845 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT
7905 Hancock Rd Chattanooga, 374162606
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SIMON MACARIO, EDDY MAYNOR
2617 E 41 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES
838 THOMAS ROAD HOMLESS TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
THOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLAS
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TRAMMELL, SABRINA LATYOYA
2016 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILBANKS, ROBIN ANN
25 CRISMAN STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, BILLY EUGENE
2506 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
|
|
|BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ISAAC, DEMETRE TAYSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|