Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

144 SAEL CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN

2904 BATES PIKE SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BEAM, SAMUEL HENRY

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT N136 SIGNAL MTN., 37377

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION ON MARIJUANA



BELL, MARK ANTHONY

600 N MARKET ST APT 366 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



BURNSIDE, GRANT ALEXANDER

1323 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT

345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYE, AUSTIIN SCOTT

375 HUNGRY HOLLOW RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ELROD, JOHN LEWIS

85 CAMBRIDGE CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FLICK, BRITTANY D

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FORD, CRISTY ANN

62 PINTO LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



GIDDENS, TIERRA ROWSHA

3655 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(ALIAS CAPIAS) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CA



GREEN, ADAM

147 BURGESS CROSSING RD OCOEE, 37361

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUSTUS, JASON M

549 BENSON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HERNENDEZ, FRANKLIN

3118 14 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWHOLLEY, QUINESHA LASHAY1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTIVEY, JONATHAN TYLER3461 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN864 PEAVINE RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MECK, JEFFREY DAVID4504 TROY HIGHWAY MONTGOMERY, 36116Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMOORE, RODNEY DELANEY7757 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOLIVARES MARURI, MISAEL1522 FRY RD ,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PAWELCZYK, LAUREN ANDIE9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, ROBERT ARTHUR13 DUBUQUE ST APT 1 HOMELESS MANCHESTER, 03103Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYROSS, LEONARD LEBRON526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)ROWLAND, NATHAN RAY1845 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT7905 Hancock Rd Chattanooga, 374162606Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESIMON MACARIO, EDDY MAYNOR2617 E 41 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES838 THOMAS ROAD HOMLESS TRION, 30753Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLETHOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLASHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Norfork SouthernTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTRAMMELL, SABRINA LATYOYA2016 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWILBANKS, ROBIN ANN25 CRISMAN STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, BILLY EUGENE2506 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/14/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BEAM, SAMUEL HENRY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/28/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION ON MARIJUANA BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/12/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS ELROD, JOHN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FLICK, BRITTANY D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORD, CRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/14/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GREEN, ADAM

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/03/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) GUSTUS, JASON M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/29/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HERNENDEZ, FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/07/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW HOLLEY, QUINESHA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/24/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ISAAC, DEMETRE TAYSHAUN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/13/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/23/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, GAMEEL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, RODNEY DELANEY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PAWELCZYK, LAUREN ANDIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, ROBERT ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/10/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SIMON MACARIO, EDDY MAYNOR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, BILLY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/12/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



