  • Sunday, July 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN 
144 SAEL CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN 
2904 BATES PIKE SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BEAM, SAMUEL HENRY 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT N136 SIGNAL MTN., 37377 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION ON MARIJUANA

BELL, MARK ANTHONY 
600 N MARKET ST APT 366 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

BURNSIDE, GRANT ALEXANDER 
1323 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT 
345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYE, AUSTIIN SCOTT 
375 HUNGRY HOLLOW RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ELROD, JOHN LEWIS 
85 CAMBRIDGE CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLICK, BRITTANY D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORD, CRISTY ANN 
62 PINTO LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

GIDDENS, TIERRA ROWSHA 
3655 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(ALIAS CAPIAS) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CA

GREEN, ADAM 
147 BURGESS CROSSING RD OCOEE, 37361 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUSTUS, JASON M 
549 BENSON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HERNENDEZ, FRANKLIN 
3118 14 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

HOLLEY, QUINESHA LASHAY 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER 
3461 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS 
1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN 
864 PEAVINE RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MECK, JEFFREY DAVID 
4504 TROY HIGHWAY MONTGOMERY, 36116 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, RODNEY DELANEY 
7757 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OLIVARES MARURI, MISAEL 
1522 FRY RD , 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PAWELCZYK, LAUREN ANDIE 
9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, ROBERT ARTHUR 
13 DUBUQUE ST APT 1 HOMELESS MANCHESTER, 03103 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON 
526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ROWLAND, NATHAN RAY 
1845 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT 
7905 Hancock Rd Chattanooga, 374162606 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SIMON MACARIO, EDDY MAYNOR 
2617 E 41 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES 
838 THOMAS ROAD HOMLESS TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

THOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLAS 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TRAMMELL, SABRINA LATYOYA 
2016 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILBANKS, ROBIN ANN 
25 CRISMAN STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON, BILLY EUGENE 
2506 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

