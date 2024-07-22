Latest Headlines

Judge Grants Former EMT Justin Whaley New Trial On Some Counts Based On "New Evidence"

  • Monday, July 22, 2024
Justin Whaley
Justin Whaley

A judge has granted former EMT Justin Whaley a new trial on some counts in his vehicular homicide trial, but not on others. Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson put down the order at the end of last week. The order grants Whaley a new trial on the vehicular homicide by intoxication and DUI counts for reasons set out in the order. It does not give him a new trial for the reckless homicide count or the traffic infractions.

The case is back in court on Aug. 19 to pick a new jury trial date.

Attorney Lee Davis said, “We asked the court for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence.

The trial court agreed and ordered a new trial on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication and DUI. The newly discovered evidence includes untruthfulness by a testifying police officer and failure to disclose that information by the chief at the Soddy Daisy Police Department.

"We agree with the court on the necessity of a new trial, but will be asking the Court of Criminal Appeals to order a new trial on all counts as we believe the officer’s untruthfulness and the Soddy Daisy police chief’s actions affected the entire trial.”

Whaley is currently in state prison serving nine years for the wrong-way traffic death of James Brumlow on July 2, 2018.

Attorney Davis earlier said the state failed to turn over an Internal Affairs report about a key state witness in the recent vehicular homicide trial of the former EMT. He said Whaley should get a new trial based on the issue.

Whaley had faced 8-12 years in prison after a Criminal Court jury found him guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication and other charges.

Whaley is eligible for parole consideration after serving 30 percent of the term.

Attorney Davis said on March 20, the DA's office disclosed that the "arresting officer and key state witness" Jeremy Wright "was subject to an internal affairs investigation in May of 2023 and found to be untruthful - just prior to the October trial."

The attorney said, "According to the Internal Affairs report, dated July 6, 2023, the District Attorney's Office was aware of this investigation before trial and did not disclose such information to the defense."

He said the information "qualifies as newly discovered evidence that may have affected the outcome in this case, had it been disclosed before trial."

Attorney Davis said Officer Wright was investigated by the Soddy Daisy Police Department after a complainant alleged that in 2018 he had shown her an inappropriate nude photograph of himself to her and a juvenile at a Planet Fitness gym.

He said an investigating officer with the Soddy Daisy Police Department contacted District Attorney Coty Wamp and provided the details of the accusation on May 25, 2023.

The attorney said Officer Wright denied having or showing any such photograph. However, "he later admitted to another superior officer that he did possess the photograph."

Attorney Davis said Officer Wright "allegedly showed a picture of his penis to a minor and her mother in 2018."

The attorney said it was found that Officer Wright "had potentially engaged in off-duty misconduct and had been untruthful."

Attorney Davis said, "The credibility of Officer Wright was a significant issue both at trial and at pre-trial hearings. Had this newly discovered evidence of Officer Wright's untruthfulness been introduced, key blood alcohol evidence may have been suppressed, and the jury may have further questioned the officer's testimony related to impairment."

Judge Patterson earlier said he agreed with several witnesses who said Whaley, of all people, should have known the dangers of drinking and driving after working many tragic wrecks in the very section where the accident happened on Highway 111.

Whaley was taken into custody after his conviction in late October of last year and has been in jail since.

Click here to read the order.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Red Wolves Drop USL Jägermeister Cup In Penalty Kicks
  • Sports
  • 7/22/2024
Man Arrested In Road Rage Incident On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2024
Over 175 Teams From 35 States To Compete For National Championship July 24-28 In Chattanooga
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/22/2024
Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With
Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2024
Judge Grants Former EMT Justin Whaley New Trial On Some Counts Based On "New Evidence"
Judge Grants Former EMT Justin Whaley New Trial On Some Counts Based On "New Evidence"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2024
Breaking News
Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With
Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With
  • 7/22/2024

A youth who was charged with murder not long after his high school graduation has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in Criminal Court. Daquan Malique Mason received 12 years for attempted ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/22/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/22/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILON, ... more

Breaking News
Senator Bill Hagerty Calls For President Joe Biden To Resign
  • 7/21/2024
Officials React To President Biden's Decision To Not Seek Re-Election
  • 7/21/2024
Home In Sale Creek Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon
Home In Sale Creek Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 7/21/2024
Body Of Man Who Disappeared At Watts Bar Lake Is Recovered; Identified As Matthew Cashman
  • 7/21/2024
Teen Shot On Fourth Avenue On Saturday Morning
  • 7/21/2024
Opinion
Our New Zoning Plan
  • 7/21/2024
There Are Still Some Good People
  • 7/21/2024
A Line Straight From Hitler
  • 7/22/2024
The Democratic Coup
  • 7/21/2024
Will Biden Step Down?
  • 7/21/2024
Sports
Lookouts Pitchers Dominate Again In 4-1 Win Over Barons
  • 7/22/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Football Vols May Not Win SEC, But No Way They’re 7th
Mark Wiedmer: Football Vols May Not Win SEC, But No Way They’re 7th
  • 7/21/2024
Golf Notebook: Bear Trace Hosting State Men’s Four-Ball This Week
Golf Notebook: Bear Trace Hosting State Men’s Four-Ball This Week
  • 7/21/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Drop USL Jägermeister Cup In Penalty Kicks
  • 7/22/2024
Lookouts Swept In Doubleheader Despite Terrific Pitching Performances
  • 7/21/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: My Baby, Azalea
Life With Ferris: My Baby, Azalea
  • 7/22/2024
Doug Daugherty: Boy Builders Of Brainerd
  • 7/18/2024
Profiles Of Valor: PO1 Marcus Luttrell (USN)
Profiles Of Valor: PO1 Marcus Luttrell (USN)
  • 7/25/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/22/2024
PSC Presents Clay Thurston For August Meeting
  • 7/19/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/19/2024
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
  • 7/19/2024
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
  • 7/17/2024
Camp Broadway Showcases Student Talent
Camp Broadway Showcases Student Talent
  • 7/19/2024
Tri-State Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Concert And Induction Is Aug. 3
  • 7/19/2024
Opinion
Our New Zoning Plan
  • 7/21/2024
There Are Still Some Good People
  • 7/21/2024
A Line Straight From Hitler
  • 7/22/2024
Dining
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Business/Government
Emergency Closure Of Belvoir Avenue Extended
  • 7/19/2024
Richard Headrick Honored
Richard Headrick Honored
  • 7/22/2024
Gas Prices Rise 2.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/22/2024
Real Estate
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Student Scene
Lee Nursing Grad Serves In Tanzania
Lee Nursing Grad Serves In Tanzania
  • 7/19/2024
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Summer 2024
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Summer 2024
  • 7/18/2024
Lee’s Bradford, Ung Present At ACA Conference
Lee’s Bradford, Ung Present At ACA Conference
  • 7/18/2024
Living Well
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
  • 7/18/2024
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Offered July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Sand Volleyball Fundraiser For Austin Hatcher Pediatric Cancer Set For July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Memories
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Outdoors
City Of Chattanooga To Improve Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 7/19/2024
Major League Fishing Reveals Lakes Chickamauga And Nickajack As Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Venues In 2025
  • 7/18/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
  • 7/18/2024
Travel
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
  • 7/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes A Little Fire Is Just What We Need
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes A Little Fire Is Just What We Need
  • 7/22/2024
VIDEO: Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 7/22/2024
Women Of Faith At 2nd Missionary Baptist To Host 2024 Women's Retreat
  • 7/20/2024
Obituaries
Randy S. Jones
Randy S. Jones
  • 7/21/2024
Patricia "Pat" Long
Patricia "Pat" Long
  • 7/20/2024
Matthew Lee Stoddard
Matthew Lee Stoddard
  • 7/20/2024