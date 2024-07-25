Chattanooga Getting New Multi-Day Music Festival

Chattanooga is getting a new multi-day music festival, officials said.

A press conference is set on Monday at 2 p.m. at Miller Plaza "where the Chattanooga Tourism Co and the state of Tennessee will share exciting announcements to enrich our cultural landscape and drive economic growth.

"The Chattanooga Tourism Co. will unveil a multi-day event, featuring a music festival, set to take place in Chattanooga for the next three years, benefiting residents, local businesses, artists, and community cultural partners.

"The unveiling event will feature live music, details of the economic and cultural impacts, and remarks from key stakeholders."

Those set to take part include: