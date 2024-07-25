Chattanooga Getting New Multi-Day Music Festival

Chattanooga is getting a new multi-day music festival, officials said.
A press conference is set on Monday at 2 p.m. at Miller Plaza "where the Chattanooga Tourism Co and the state of Tennessee will share exciting announcements to enrich our cultural landscape and drive economic growth.
"The Chattanooga Tourism Co. will unveil a multi-day event, featuring a music festival, set to take place in Chattanooga for the next three years, benefiting residents, local businesses, artists, and community cultural partners.
"The unveiling event will feature live music, details of the economic and cultural impacts, and remarks from key stakeholders."
Those set to take part include:
- Barry White, President and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co.
- Donna Elle Harrison, Director of Cultural Tourism, Chattanooga Tourism Co.
- Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development
- Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, Tennessee House District 27
- Senator Bo Watson, Tennessee Senate District 11
- Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp
- Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
- Jonathan Susman, SoundCorps
- Representatives from leading festival organizations
- Music Hall of Fame Inductee