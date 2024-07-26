Mayor Kelly Asks Chattanoogans To Participate In Police Chief Survey

The city of Chattanooga has launched a new online Community Survey, and Mayor Tim Kelly is asking Chattanoogans "to make their voices heard in the selection process for the City’s next Chief of Police."

Residents can take the three-question survey online at chattanooga.gov/chief

Officials said, "The new poll asks Chattanoogans to rank the qualities and areas of focus they feel are most important for Chattanooga's next chief of police.

It also provides residents an opportunity to further express their opinion through a free text field."

Mayor Kelly said, “As we move through the interview process for our Chief of Police candidates, we want to hear from all parts of Chattanooga. I’m asking every Chattanoogan to spend about three minutes to ‘Make your voice heard’ by taking our brief survey that will help inform the selection of our next chief of police.”