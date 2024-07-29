Shots Fired Outside Brainerd Road Law Office On Sunday Afternoon

Attorney Robin Flores said he was inside his office in the 4100 block of Brainerd Road on Sunday afternoon when he heard shots fired.

"There were three shots, then squealing of tires, and three more shots," he said.

Chattanooga Police said they were notified that a gunshot victim arrived at the East Ridge Police Department seeking assistance. The individual was confirmed to be the victim of the Brainerd Road shooting incident.





EMS transported the 18-year-old female victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Attorney Flores said he showed police video from a building he owns next to his law office. He said it showed a vehicle leaving the scene.