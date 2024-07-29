Latest Headlines

Chattanooga To Welcome International Bluegrass Event For 2025-2027

  • Monday, July 29, 2024

Chattanooga has been selected as the new home of IBMA’s World of Bluegrass (WOB) multi-day event in 2025, 2026, and 2027, with the inaugural event taking place Sept. 16-20, 2025. 

Making the announcement were the Chattanooga Tourism Co., in partnership with the General Assembly, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD), and the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA).

House and Senate Finance Chairs Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson) also named Chattanooga as the first recipient of the Tennessee Special Event Fund.

In 2022, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee partnered with the General Assembly to appropriate $25 million in the state budget for a fund designed to attract large-scale events expected to generate at least $10 million in visitor spending and $1 million in state and local taxes. The Chattanooga Tourism Co. will use the award to invest in the support and growth of the WOB event. 

“Tennessee is proud to welcome IBMA’s World of Bluegrass to Chattanooga. This event is not only a testament to our state’s vibrant cultural heritage but also a significant economic driver for our communities,” said Rep. Hazlewood. “We are excited to support this event that will bring Bluegrass enthusiasts together in our city and give us an opportunity to showcase Tennessee and Chattanooga to an audience coming from literally around the world.” 

Barry White, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Tourism Co., said, “The Tourism Co. is honored to be the first recipient of Tennessee’s new Special Event Fund and to welcome the WOB to Chattanooga. We are extremely excited to bring this event to Chattanooga and highlight our city’s flourishing cultural scene, while also generating economic returns to our community.” 

The five-day WOB event, scheduled for Sept. 16-20, 2025, will feature a convention, trade show, awards show, artist showcases across downtown, and a two-day live music festival with top bluegrass artists worldwide. 

The Tourism Co. estimates the 2025 WOB event will attract 18,000+ overnight visitors and more than 45,000+ including day visitors, generate $30.1 million in economic impact, and yield $1.1 million in state tax revenue. Visitor spending will support local jobs and additional tax revenues, benefiting multiple industries beyond tourism, it was stated. 

Ken White, executive director of IBMA, said, "In our mission to spread the music, IBMA considered 30+ destinations for a new home. While other cities could offer the necessary commitment, the passion and enthusiasm of the people of Chattanooga truly stood out. We are incredibly grateful for the support from the state of Tennessee and the welcoming spirit of Chattanooga. This city’s unique charm and hospitality makes it a perfect home for WOB artists and guests.”  

Commissioner Mark Ezell of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development added, “We are ready to welcome the world’s largest events to Tennessee stages. IBMA’s World of Bluegrass is a great way to showcase our rich musical heritage, and the very goal of the Special Event Fund is to support local partners as they pursue and secure high-value events like this that represent tremendous economic benefit for Tennessee businesses.” 

Officials said, "Thanks to the financial investment and support of the WOB sponsors, Chattanooga successfully secured this prestigious event. Special thanks to Governor Bill Lee, House and Senate Finance Chairs Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson), Commissioner Mark Ezell and team at the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Riverview Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Fletcher Bright Realty, River City Co., Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and team, City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and team, and numerous local partners, including hotels, restaurants, and cultural organizations." 

For more information on IBMA’s World of Bluegrass and how to participate, visit  VisitChattanooga.com/WOB

