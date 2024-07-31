County Workers Being Shifted From Overheated MLK Building To Gateway

Just under 50 county employees are being moved from the MLK Building on Oak Street to the Gateway Building on W. Sixth Street acquired recently by the county.

Officials said the move is being made because the air conditioning system at the building is barely working, putting employees in 90 degree heat.

Todd Leamon, public works administrator, also said there are issues with the heating system that will require ceilings to be removed and air ducts taken out.

He said the work is likely to take at least a year.

The MLK Building is the old Sunday School wing of the First Baptist Church that stood at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Oak Street - across from the County Courthouse.

Mr. Leamon said since the rooms were designed for Sunday School that some walls may be taken down to make the building more efficient.

Commissioner David Sharpe said he was concerned that if the employees are in the Gateway Building too long that it may delay the planned use of that building for school purposes.

Mr. Leamon said the MLK Building work has not yet been bid, and no timetable was given for doing so.