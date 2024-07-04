Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BEARD, RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELK, DAKOTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOOKER, JON ADAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|BUSH, MILES JARBA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/13/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COLEMAN, JADAN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, AALIYAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COVINGTON, TOREY LETA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|COX, DANNY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CUNIC, KENT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/21/1962
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FITCH, SHEILA ANN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HAHN, RICKY BURT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/05/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- INTERFERENCE WITH 9-1-1
|
|KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MATHERLY, BRANDON ALEX
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLAIN, PERNELL LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/31/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCNEAL, ELATIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/19/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIDER, MELISSA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/22/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SATTERFIELD, KIRSTEN JADE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SCOTT, MATTHEW W
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|SHELTON, ROBERT DONALD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/08/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
|
|SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TEXTOR, MATTHEW EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/14/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WILNER, JERRY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|