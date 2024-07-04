Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, July 4, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABREGO RODRIGUEZ, SULMA LISCETH 
1610 GLOWMONT DR APT B EAST RIDGE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE

BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON 
316 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101552 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BARNARD, WILLIAM A 
29 CAPLENOR LANE HOMELESS LEBANON, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEARD, RONNIE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELK, DAKOTA MARIE 
211 COLLEGE STREET JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BONNER, ERVIN 
7101 BLOSSOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

BOOKER, JON ADAM 
901 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BUSH, MILES JARBA 
5000 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112712 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY 
6201 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432849 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD 
7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162745 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

COLEMAN, JADAN JEROME 
130 MANNINGHAN DRIVE MADISON, 35758 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COLVIN, AALIYAH NICOLE 
640 W14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

COVINGTON, TOREY LETA 
1122 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COX, DANNY LAMAR 
3022 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CUNIC, KENT ALLEN 
567 MOUNTAIN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH

ESCUDERO GUIDINO, JULIETA 
916 N CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37076 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FITCH, SHEILA ANN 
617 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GRIFFIN, WILLIAM C 
207 STYLES LANE HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY 
494 RIDGE ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HAHN, RICKY BURT 
4331 LAZARD ATREET APT B EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
INTERFERENCE WITH 9-1-1

HALE, EMMA RHIANNA 
2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEATHINGTON, LASHUN NICOLE 
1101 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
2611 E 19TH ST Chattanooga, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

MATHERLY, BRANDON ALEX 
214 LONGVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCCLAIN, PERNELL LASHUN 
137 HENDRICKSBLVD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCNEAL, ELATIA 
7249 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 148 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE 
134 CEDAR LANE OOGLETHORP, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIPER, LARRY ALBERT 
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37631 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

RAY, MALIEK RASHAD 
1421 CYPERESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDER, MELISSA RENAE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 583 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE 
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SATTERFIELD, KIRSTEN JADE 
1701 PROCTOR DR SCOTTSBORO, 35769 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SCOTT, MATTHEW W 
417 BENTON LN APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SELPH, MICHAEL SCOTT 
443 KINGS HILL RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, ROBERT DONALD 
8520 GOSLIN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON 
9203 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 373633102 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS.

OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA

SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, KELSEY BROOKE 
1242 KEYS RD TUNNEL HILL, 307557727 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

TEXTOR, MATTHEW EDWARD 
102 NATHAN LANE OAKRIDGE, 37830 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

WADE, RONDALE 
746 W 12TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023703 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN 
1103 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

WILNER, JERRY 
3919 WELDON DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374122027 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

