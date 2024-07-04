Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABREGO RODRIGUEZ, SULMA LISCETH

1610 GLOWMONT DR APT B EAST RIDGE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF COCAINE



BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON

316 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101552

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BARNARD, WILLIAM A

29 CAPLENOR LANE HOMELESS LEBANON, 37087

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEARD, RONNIE

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELK, DAKOTA MARIE

211 COLLEGE STREET JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BONNER, ERVIN

7101 BLOSSOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING



BOOKER, JON ADAM

901 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BUSH, MILES JARBA

5000 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112712

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY

6201 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432849

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD

7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162745

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



COLEMAN, JADAN JEROME

130 MANNINGHAN DRIVE MADISON, 35758

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COLVIN, AALIYAH NICOLE

640 W14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE



COVINGTON, TOREY LETA

1122 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



COX, DANNY LAMAR

3022 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CUNIC, KENT ALLEN

567 MOUNTAIN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH



ESCUDERO GUIDINO, JULIETA

916 N CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37076

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FITCH, SHEILA ANN

617 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GRIFFIN, WILLIAM C

207 STYLES LANE HARRIMAN, 37748

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY

494 RIDGE ROAD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HAHN, RICKY BURT

4331 LAZARD ATREET APT B EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

INTERFERENCE WITH 9-1-1



HALE, EMMA RHIANNA

2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEATHINGTON, LASHUN NICOLE

1101 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

2611 E 19TH ST Chattanooga, 374045419

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR



MATHERLY, BRANDON ALEX

214 LONGVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCCLAIN, PERNELL LASHUN

137 HENDRICKSBLVD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCNEAL, ELATIA

7249 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 148 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE

134 CEDAR LANE OOGLETHORP, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PIPER, LARRY ALBERT

3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37631

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

1421 CYPERESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIDER, MELISSA RENAE

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 583 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SATTERFIELD, KIRSTEN JADE

1701 PROCTOR DR SCOTTSBORO, 35769

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SCOTT, MATTHEW W

417 BENTON LN APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



SELPH, MICHAEL SCOTT

443 KINGS HILL RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHELTON, ROBERT DONALD

8520 GOSLIN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON

9203 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR



SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM

8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 373633102

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

BEARD, RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/11/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELK, DAKOTA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOOKER, JON ADAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BUSH, MILES JARBA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLEMAN, JADAN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/01/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COLVIN, AALIYAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/26/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE COVINGTON, TOREY LETA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COX, DANNY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CUNIC, KENT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/21/1962

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FITCH, SHEILA ANN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/05/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/30/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HAHN, RICKY BURT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/05/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

INTERFERENCE WITH 9-1-1 KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR MATHERLY, BRANDON ALEX

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCCLAIN, PERNELL LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/31/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCNEAL, ELATIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/19/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDER, MELISSA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/22/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SATTERFIELD, KIRSTEN JADE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCOTT, MATTHEW W

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION SHELTON, ROBERT DONALD

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/08/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEXTOR, MATTHEW EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/14/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION WILNER, JERRY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/13/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



