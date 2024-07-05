Traffic To Slow Near I-24/I-75 Intersection For Setting Of Replacement Beams

Drivers traveling on I-24 near I-75 should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic, TDOT announced.

As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, TDOT contract crews will be setting beams on the South Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges.

The project was halted in January after officials said problems were discovered with some of the beams installed by Wright Brothers construction firm.

Next Monday and Wednesday from 9 p.m.–6 a.m. EST, the contractor will use rolling roadblocks to pace traffic on I-24 to set the new bridge beams.

Only one direction of I-24 will be temporarily closed at a time. After 30 minutes, traffic will be allowed to clear and/or return to a free flow condition before starting another closure. This process will be repeated throughout the night until all beams have been set.

Officials said, "These brief closures are necessary for the safety of the motoring public. There may be additional nightly lane closures on I-24 and I-75 during this time. Consider taking an alternate route.

"Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

"From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel."