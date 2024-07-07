Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/19/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

RESISTING ARREST

DUI

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE BRADSHAW, JENNIFER DIANE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURDIN, JAMES T

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARDONA, DIONISIO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CROY, SARAH LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DANIEL, RODRELL A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/15/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

VOP (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERNEBT)

VOP (POSSESSION OF MDMA)

VOP (MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)

VOP (METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MEADE, DAVID S

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PEMBERTON, JOEL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/25/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/26/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING 72/40

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, DARRYN M

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION SCHEDULE I



