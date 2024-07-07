Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, July 7, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE 
143 EAST AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
RESISTING ARREST
DUI
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BEAIRSTO, GREGORY RICHARD 
1015 WINTHROP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BRADSHAW, JENNIFER DIANE 
507 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054209 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE 
159 COUNTY RD 151 RICEVILLE, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURDIN, JAMES T 
132 CROSS ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARDONA, DIONISIO 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CROY, SARAH LAUREN 
108 SOUTHVIEW STREET REDBANK, 374113323 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DANIEL, RODRELL A 
3451 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARRISON, TRAVIS LEE 
7717 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY 
651 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN 
5002 DAYTON BLVD.

APT 11 REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOUSTON, ADAM W 
909 SAMPLES CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOUSTON, DESTANY L 
909 SAMPLES CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, RICKIE DVON 
410 BARBRA AVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE 
73812 NOAH REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACKLER, JACOB ISACH 
3812 Learch St Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR 
108 CROSS STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MASELA, DEBORAH P 
4672 UNIVERSITY DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101911 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERNEBT)
VOP (POSSESSION OF MDMA)
VOP (MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
VOP (METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEADE, DAVID S 
220 MCCALLIE RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND 
9322 SMITH CEMETRY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PEMBERTON, JOEL LAMAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW 
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL 
5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 72/40
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID

SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE 
2406 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE 
2804 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SMITH, DARRYN M 
18 HOLIDAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I

Here are the mug shots:

BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/19/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • DUI
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
BRADSHAW, JENNIFER DIANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURDIN, JAMES T
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARDONA, DIONISIO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CROY, SARAH LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DANIEL, RODRELL A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VOP (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERNEBT)
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF MDMA)
  • VOP (MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
  • VOP (METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEADE, DAVID S
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PEMBERTON, JOEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/25/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING 72/40
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, DARRYN M
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION SCHEDULE I


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/7/2024
Lookouts Snap Five-Game Losing Streak With 4-3 Win Over Smokies
  • Sports
  • 7/6/2024
Chattanooga FC Drops 2-1 Loss To Crown Legacy FC
  • Sports
  • 7/6/2024
Golf Notebook: Whitfield Continues To Crowd His Summer Schedule With Another Win
Golf Notebook: Whitfield Continues To Crowd His Summer Schedule With Another Win
  • Sports
  • 7/6/2024
3 Charged In Connection With Death Of Woman Whose Remains Were Found Near Chattanooga VW
3 Charged In Connection With Death Of Woman Whose Remains Were Found Near Chattanooga VW
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BATES, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD, ... more

Woman Shot By Husband After Spat Over Fireworks
Woman Shot By Husband After Spat Over Fireworks
  • 7/5/2024

Police said a woman was shot by her husband after an argument over fireworks just after midnight Friday. At 12:04 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3300 block ... more

Breaking News
2 Men Die In Separate Boating-Related Incidents
  • 7/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/5/2024
Tivoli Expansion Cost Rises To $63 Million; Project Slated To Start At End Of Summer
  • 7/4/2024
Chattanooga Man Who Served Time For Manslaughter Now Facing Federal Drug Charges
Chattanooga Man Who Served Time For Manslaughter Now Facing Federal Drug Charges
  • 7/4/2024
PHOTOS: Pops On The River 2024
PHOTOS: Pops On The River 2024
  • 7/4/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
  • 7/5/2024
Dropping The Ball - And Response
  • 7/5/2024
Steve Slater For District 1 School Board - And Response
  • 7/5/2024
Keep The Mayor - And Response
  • 7/5/2024
Legitimate Lessons From January 6th?
  • 7/5/2024
Sports
Golf Notebook: Whitfield Continues To Crowd His Summer Schedule With Another Win
Golf Notebook: Whitfield Continues To Crowd His Summer Schedule With Another Win
  • 7/6/2024
Lookouts Snap Five-Game Losing Streak With 4-3 Win Over Smokies
  • 7/6/2024
Wiedmer: Dick Vitale Needs A Basket Full Of Prayers
Wiedmer: Dick Vitale Needs A Basket Full Of Prayers
  • 7/5/2024
Chattanooga FC Drops 2-1 Loss To Crown Legacy FC
  • 7/6/2024
Lookouts Lose 9-6 To Tennessee Smokies
  • 7/5/2024
Happenings
Spring City Held Shake The Lake Festival
Spring City Held Shake The Lake Festival
  • 7/5/2024
PHOTOS: Sequatchie County July 4th Parade
PHOTOS: Sequatchie County July 4th Parade
  • 7/5/2024
Jerry Summers: The Three P’s
Jerry Summers: The Three P’s
  • 7/4/2024
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Celebrates Independence Day
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Celebrates Independence Day
  • 7/4/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 7/4/2024
Entertainment
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured Thursday At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured Thursday At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
  • 7/5/2024
Latin Jazz At Nightfall This Friday
  • 7/4/2024
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
  • 7/5/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/4/2024
La Cage Aux Folles Celebrates A Century Of Theatrical Bedazzlement At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
La Cage Aux Folles Celebrates A Century Of Theatrical Bedazzlement At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 7/3/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
  • 7/5/2024
Dropping The Ball - And Response
  • 7/5/2024
Steve Slater For District 1 School Board - And Response
  • 7/5/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
TVFCU Announces Key Leadership Promotions
TVFCU Announces Key Leadership Promotions
  • 7/5/2024
green|spaces Appoints New Director Of Operations And Finance
green|spaces Appoints New Director Of Operations And Finance
  • 7/5/2024
Multiple July 4th Fire Calls - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/5/2024
Real Estate
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 27-July 3
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
  • 7/3/2024
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
  • 7/3/2024
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
  • 7/3/2024
Living Well
Stroke Specialist Dr. Cleopatra Thurman Advises Civitans On Stroke Precautions
Stroke Specialist Dr. Cleopatra Thurman Advises Civitans On Stroke Precautions
  • 7/6/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
  • 7/4/2024
Hamilton Health Care System Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Hamilton Health Care System Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 7/4/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Outdoors
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
  • 7/3/2024
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
  • 7/2/2024
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Travel
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 7/1/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Surviving Trials And Turmoil For Nearly 250 Years
Bob Tamasy: Surviving Trials And Turmoil For Nearly 250 Years
  • 7/2/2024
WillowBend Farms Announces The Red Sand Project Event To Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
  • 7/2/2024
Kelly Selby Speaking At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 7/3/2024
Obituaries
Linda Gail Ladd Schendel
Linda Gail Ladd Schendel
  • 7/6/2024
Joyce Delores Eakin
Joyce Delores Eakin
  • 7/6/2024
Daniel Travis Payne
Daniel Travis Payne
  • 7/6/2024