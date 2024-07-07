Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE
143 EAST AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
RESISTING ARREST
DUI
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
BEAIRSTO, GREGORY RICHARD
1015 WINTHROP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BRADSHAW, JENNIFER DIANE
507 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054209
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE
159 COUNTY RD 151 RICEVILLE, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURDIN, JAMES T
132 CROSS ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARDONA, DIONISIO
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CROY, SARAH LAUREN
108 SOUTHVIEW STREET REDBANK, 374113323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DANIEL, RODRELL A
3451 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARRISON, TRAVIS LEE
7717 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY
651 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
5002 DAYTON BLVD.
APT 11 REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOUSTON, ADAM W
909 SAMPLES CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOUSTON, DESTANY L
909 SAMPLES CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, RICKIE DVON
410 BARBRA AVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
73812 NOAH REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30739
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MACKLER, JACOB ISACH
3812 Learch St Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR
108 CROSS STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MASELA, DEBORAH P
4672 UNIVERSITY DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101911
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERNEBT)
VOP (POSSESSION OF MDMA)
VOP (MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
VOP (METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEADE, DAVID S
220 MCCALLIE RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND
9322 SMITH CEMETRY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PEMBERTON, JOEL LAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL
5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 72/40
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
2406 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE
2804 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SMITH, DARRYN M
18 HOLIDAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I
Here are the mug shots:
