Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNETT, LYONTE TOREL
1305 LABREA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213625
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CALHOUN, OLAJUWON LEBRON
3702 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DYE, JOHN ADAM
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
ELLIOT, KYLE TANNER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FAIRCLOTH, ANN MARIE
329 PRIMROSE DR WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111903
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAMLER, AJ CHRISTOPHER
8221 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, TARA FAYE
1627 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
HAYNES, JOSEPH RYAN
9129 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
RECKLESS OPERATION OF A PWC
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HINDMAN, DARYL LEE
10917 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWARD, JOHN MICHAEL
1514 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUBBARD, NATASHA MONQUA
4909 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAND, JESSE LEE
1010 MCCAN DR CLEVELAND, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWRENCE, LESLIE DANIEL
1408 OLDAKER VIEW LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING IMPLIED CONSENT
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LITZ, ALEXUS CYNTHIA
1152 JENKS AVE PANAMA CITY, 32401
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE
8264 Ellie Plz Hixson, 373435950
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM
6901 DELBERT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF SERVICES
MILLER, DANIEL STUART
1802 TRAILING IVY CT MARIETTA, 30062
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NOCK, KENNETH EDWARD
1015 MINERAL SPRINGS RD PELL CITY, 35125
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS DRIVING
PHILLIPS, PAIGE MARIE
8418 SHAWN RIDGE RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA LORINE
907 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RUMMAGE, SCOTTIE WADE
244 WENDELL RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SABEEH, ALI M
CHATTANOOGA, 374062613
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHROPSHIRE, SHARON ANN
3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TONEY, LAQUISHA NICOLE
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT228 HIXSON, 37423
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VELAZQUEZ PEREZ, FRANKLIN OTONIEL
DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE REQUIRED
OPEN CONTAINER
