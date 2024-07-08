Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, July 8, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD 
3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNETT, LYONTE TOREL 
1305 LABREA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213625 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CALHOUN, OLAJUWON LEBRON 
3702 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DYE, JOHN ADAM 
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

ELLIOT, KYLE TANNER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIRCLOTH, ANN MARIE 
329 PRIMROSE DR WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111903 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HAMLER, AJ CHRISTOPHER 
8221 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, TARA FAYE 
1627 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

HAYNES, JOSEPH RYAN 
9129 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
RECKLESS OPERATION OF A PWC
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS 
5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HINDMAN, DARYL LEE 
10917 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOWARD, JOHN MICHAEL 
1514 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUBBARD, NATASHA MONQUA 
4909 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAND, JESSE LEE 
1010 MCCAN DR CLEVELAND, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAWRENCE, LESLIE DANIEL 
1408 OLDAKER VIEW LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING IMPLIED CONSENT

LEWIS, CARLA DEE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LITZ, ALEXUS CYNTHIA 
1152 JENKS AVE PANAMA CITY, 32401 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE 
8264 Ellie Plz Hixson, 373435950 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM 
6901 DELBERT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF SERVICES

MILLER, DANIEL STUART 
1802 TRAILING IVY CT MARIETTA, 30062 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NOCK, KENNETH EDWARD 
1015 MINERAL SPRINGS RD PELL CITY, 35125 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS DRIVING

PHILLIPS, PAIGE MARIE 
8418 SHAWN RIDGE RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA LORINE 
907 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RUMMAGE, SCOTTIE WADE 
244 WENDELL RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SABEEH, ALI M 
CHATTANOOGA, 374062613 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SHROPSHIRE, SHARON ANN 
3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

TONEY, LAQUISHA NICOLE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT228 HIXSON, 37423 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VELAZQUEZ PEREZ, FRANKLIN OTONIEL 
DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE REQUIRED
OPEN CONTAINER

Here are the mug shots:

BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CALHOUN, OLAJUWON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DYE, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
ELLIOT, KYLE TANNER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/11/2000
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FAIRCLOTH, ANN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARVEY, TARA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUBBARD, NATASHA MONQUA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/18/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAWRENCE, LESLIE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/25/1983
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
  • BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • BOATING IMPLIED CONSENT
MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MILLER, DANIEL STUART
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PHILLIPS, PAIGE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SHROPSHIRE, SHARON ANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TONEY, LAQUISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/8/2024
Boyd-Buchanan's Brodie Johnston Named Max Preps All-American
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/7/2024
House At Soddy Daisy Suffers Heavy Fire Damage
  • Breaking News
  • 7/7/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Close Out WPSL Play With 3-2 Win
  • Sports
  • 7/7/2024
Paul Payne: Brent and Kip Henley Have Experienced Memorable Journey In Golf
Paul Payne: Brent and Kip Henley Have Experienced Memorable Journey In Golf
  • Sports
  • 7/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/7/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BRAGG, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BATES, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD, ... more

Breaking News
Woman Shot By Husband After Spat Over Fireworks
Woman Shot By Husband After Spat Over Fireworks
  • 7/5/2024
2 Men Die In Separate Boating-Related Incidents
  • 7/5/2024
John Shearer: Visiting The Graves Of The 2 Newest Medal Of Honor Recipients
John Shearer: Visiting The Graves Of The 2 Newest Medal Of Honor Recipients
  • 7/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/5/2024
Tivoli Expansion Cost Rises To $63 Million; Project Slated To Start At End Of Summer
  • 7/4/2024
Opinion
Soddy Daisy: Hamilton County's Next Food Desert
  • 7/7/2024
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
  • 7/5/2024
What Is The Soddy Daisy Fireworks Ordinance?
  • 7/7/2024
Steve Slater For District 1 School Board - And Response
  • 7/5/2024
Keep The Mayor - And Response
  • 7/5/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Brent and Kip Henley Have Experienced Memorable Journey In Golf
Paul Payne: Brent and Kip Henley Have Experienced Memorable Journey In Golf
  • 7/7/2024
Golf Notebook: Whitfield Continues To Crowd His Summer Schedule With Another Win
Golf Notebook: Whitfield Continues To Crowd His Summer Schedule With Another Win
  • 7/6/2024
Lookouts Snap Five-Game Losing Streak With 4-3 Win Over Smokies
  • 7/6/2024
Wiedmer: Dick Vitale Needs A Basket Full Of Prayers
Wiedmer: Dick Vitale Needs A Basket Full Of Prayers
  • 7/5/2024
Chattanooga FC Drops 2-1 Loss To Crown Legacy FC
  • 7/6/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Bingo For The Grove
Life With Ferris: Bingo For The Grove
  • 7/8/2024
Spring City Held Shake The Lake Festival
Spring City Held Shake The Lake Festival
  • 7/5/2024
Jerry Summers: Frank M. Thompson - Scopes
Jerry Summers: Frank M. Thompson - Scopes
  • 7/8/2024
PHOTOS: Soddy Daisy Celebrates 4th Of July
PHOTOS: Soddy Daisy Celebrates 4th Of July
  • 7/7/2024
PHOTOS: Sequatchie County July 4th Parade
PHOTOS: Sequatchie County July 4th Parade
  • 7/5/2024
Entertainment
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
  • 7/7/2024
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
  • 7/5/2024
Latin Jazz At Nightfall This Friday
  • 7/4/2024
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
  • 7/5/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/4/2024
Opinion
Soddy Daisy: Hamilton County's Next Food Desert
  • 7/7/2024
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
  • 7/5/2024
What Is The Soddy Daisy Fireworks Ordinance?
  • 7/7/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
TVFCU Announces Key Leadership Promotions
TVFCU Announces Key Leadership Promotions
  • 7/5/2024
green|spaces Appoints New Director Of Operations And Finance
green|spaces Appoints New Director Of Operations And Finance
  • 7/5/2024
Multiple July 4th Fire Calls - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/5/2024
Real Estate
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 27-July 3
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
  • 7/3/2024
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
  • 7/3/2024
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
  • 7/3/2024
Living Well
Stroke Specialist Dr. Cleopatra Thurman Advises Civitans On Stroke Precautions
Stroke Specialist Dr. Cleopatra Thurman Advises Civitans On Stroke Precautions
  • 7/6/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
  • 7/4/2024
Hamilton Health Care System Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Hamilton Health Care System Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 7/4/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Outdoors
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
  • 7/3/2024
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
  • 7/2/2024
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Travel
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 7/1/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: It Takes 2 To Tango – And Many Other Things
Bob Tamasy: It Takes 2 To Tango – And Many Other Things
  • 7/8/2024
Kelly Selby Speaking At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 7/3/2024
WillowBend Farms Announces The Red Sand Project Event To Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
  • 7/2/2024
Obituaries
Linda Gail Ladd Schendel
Linda Gail Ladd Schendel
  • 7/6/2024
Joyce Delores Eakin
Joyce Delores Eakin
  • 7/6/2024
Daniel Travis Payne
Daniel Travis Payne
  • 7/6/2024