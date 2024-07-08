Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURNETT, LYONTE TOREL

1305 LABREA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213625

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECALHOUN, OLAJUWON LEBRON3702 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDYE, JOHN ADAM313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONELLIOT, KYLE TANNER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: UTCBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FAIRCLOTH, ANN MARIE329 PRIMROSE DR WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111903Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHAMLER, AJ CHRISTOPHER8221 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEY, TARA FAYE1627 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULT (SIMPLE)HAYNES, JOSEPH RYAN9129 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishRECKLESS OPERATION OF A PWCBOATING RULES AND REGULATIONSBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHINDMAN, DARYL LEE10917 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHOWARD, JOHN MICHAEL1514 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBOATING RULES AND REGULATIONSBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHUBBARD, NATASHA MONQUA4909 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELAND, JESSE LEE1010 MCCAN DR CLEVELAND, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALAWRENCE, LESLIE DANIEL1408 OLDAKER VIEW LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBOATING RULES AND REGULATIONSBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBOATING IMPLIED CONSENTLEWIS, CARLA DEE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTLITZ, ALEXUS CYNTHIA1152 JENKS AVE PANAMA CITY, 32401Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE8264 Ellie Plz Hixson, 373435950Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM6901 DELBERT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTHEFT OF SERVICESMILLER, DANIEL STUART1802 TRAILING IVY CT MARIETTA, 30062Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSNOCK, KENNETH EDWARD1015 MINERAL SPRINGS RD PELL CITY, 35125Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS DRIVINGPHILLIPS, PAIGE MARIE8418 SHAWN RIDGE RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA LORINE907 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RUMMAGE, SCOTTIE WADE244 WENDELL RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SABEEH, ALI MCHATTANOOGA, 374062613Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTSHROPSHIRE, SHARON ANN3514 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)TONEY, LAQUISHA NICOLE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT228 HIXSON, 37423Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVELAZQUEZ PEREZ, FRANKLIN OTONIELDAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING THE SCENEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELICENSE REQUIREDOPEN CONTAINER

Here are the mug shots:

BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CALHOUN, OLAJUWON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DYE, JOHN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION ELLIOT, KYLE TANNER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/11/2000

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIRCLOTH, ANN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARVEY, TARA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUBBARD, NATASHA MONQUA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/18/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAWRENCE, LESLIE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/25/1983

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOATING IMPLIED CONSENT MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MILLER, DANIEL STUART

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PHILLIPS, PAIGE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/12/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SHROPSHIRE, SHARON ANN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/02/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) TONEY, LAQUISHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



