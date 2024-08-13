Firearm Recovered And 2 Students Arrested After Altercation At Howard High School On Tuesday

A firearm was recovered and two students were arrested after an altercation at Howard High School on Tuesday.



The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy and Chattanooga Police Department school resource officer assigned to Howard High School responded to a fight between two students.



As the students were separated, a 9mm Glock 43 pistol fell out of the male student's waistband.



Both the male and female student were placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.



The female suspect is being charged with d isorderly conduct. The male student is being charged with p ossession of a weapon on school property and d isorderly conduct.



There is no threat to any of the students or faculty of the school at this time.



