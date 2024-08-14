Federal Prison Terms Handed Out In Drug, Gun Cases

Deangelo Howard has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun.

On May 8, 2022, a woman on Elena Drive said three children were banging on her window. They told her there was a man in their house with a gun.

The neighbor could hear someone screaming and crying from the residence.

Police could hear loud screaming as they arrived. Officers found a naked Howard on the floor holding a gun with his arm around a woman's head.

Howard gave up the gun on commands from police, and the woman was able to go to another room.

She said she had only known Howard for two days, and he had been using an unknown narcotic.

Howard had a prior felony conviction.

In another federal case, Austin La Tra Dodd was sentenced to 57 months.

Authorities said he sold fentanyl at his Cleveland, Tn., home on April 7, 2020.

Also, Chioke Taylor Jr. got 51 months.

Chattanooga Police went to his apartment complex on Aug. 29, 2023. Police said he initially resisted being taken into custody and tossed over $3,000 in cash in the air, scattering it about the premises. Police found 1,766 fentanyl pills in his apartment.

In another gun case, Brandon Shane Neal received a 92-month sentence.

In February 2023, Neal's ex-girlfriend said he stole three of her handguns as he exited her residence.

Neal was found in the back of a Jeep in Soddy Daisy with a gun nearby.

His past felonies include attempted carjacking and aggravated assault.

Remeo Hubbard, of Cleveland, Tn., was given 97 months in a fentanyl case.

After an investigation, Hubbard admitted selling fentanyl, including "100 packs."

Reginald Wayne Jones also was sentenced for selling fentanyl.

Officers searched his Chattanooga residence on Oct. 7, 2021, and found a variety of drugs, including 58.45 grams of deadly fentanyl. He also had cocaine, heroin and hydrocodone.

Jones got "Count 1s, 60 months imprisonment to run consecutive to Count 3s; 4 years supervised release to run concurrent with Count 3s; Count 3s, 60 months imprisonment to run consecutive to Count 1s; 4 years supervised release to run concurrent with Count 1s."

Stephen Richard Crow was sentenced to 136 months for dealing in drugs.

He sold meth to an uncover officer.