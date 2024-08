Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAIR, LATREL DENZEL

1282 WRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



ADDIE, MICHELLE VIVIAN

3746 QUEENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AL SALAMI, TARIQ A

712 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122954

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS



ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

2441 WILLIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR



AUSTIN, TEASIA

201 EADS STREET 527 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE



BROOKS, KIARA NICOLE

1507 HICKORY VALLEY APT T166 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BUTTRAM, NEVEAH RAYNE

1313 FREDERICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



CHAPPLE, BARBARA ANN

2115 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064145

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVENPORT, JA QUA D-MAR

201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



DELEON, MICHAEL DEAN

767 BELL RD, S.E.

CLEVELAND, 37303Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURECONSPIRACY TO POSSESS MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TOFENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR7610 RIDGE BAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALEHARPER, CODY S1015 POPLAR AVE MURFREESBORO, 37129Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARPER, COREY CORTEZ5605 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHILL, SHAQUAN LEBRON4503 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL804 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCOERCION OF WITNESSJOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENNEDY, JOHNNY DARREN383 E SALEM PARK CIRCLE SALEM, 84653Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMANLEY, ACE J2101 COLONIAL PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULTDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICMARTIN, ISAIAH TYLER100 NORTH HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MAYER, RYAN ALLEN5 SHERIDEN RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMAYFIELD, TONY ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL1202 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021322Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT UNDER $500MCNABB, DATRI M720 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSEXUAL BATTERYINDECENT EXPOSUREMENDOZA RUIZ, ANGEL JAVIER4316 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MUELLER, MARC JOHN130 MEADOWS RD NORTH APT 5 BOURBONNAIS, 60914Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD1 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPEREZ SANCHEZ, REYNOL DEYMER602 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE33 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRANGE, JOHN MARTIN8625 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYREED, TRACY DAWN7224B TYNER RD Chattanooga, 374211056Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITE, KAYLA MICHELLEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWHITT, SHANNON DARLINA727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARAWISEMAN, AUSTIN CODY904 E. MADISON AVE ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFATURE,CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TOWOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062638Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFALSE REPORTS

Here are the mug shots:

ADDIE, MICHELLE VIVIAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/28/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/29/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR AUSTIN, TEASIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/11/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE BROOKS, KIARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BUTTRAM, NEVEAH RAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/24/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DAVENPORT, JA QUA D-MAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION DELEON, MICHAEL DEAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE

CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/29/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE HARPER, CODY S

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/28/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COERCION OF WITNESS JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANLEY, ACE J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC MARTIN, ISAIAH TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MAYER, RYAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAYFIELD, TONY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/10/1957

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT UNDER $500 MCNABB, DATRI M

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY

INDECENT EXPOSURE PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/10/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RANGE, JOHN MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 03/06/1950

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WHITE, KAYLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA WISEMAN, AUSTIN CODY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/13/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFATURE,

CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FALSE REPORTS