Chattanooga Airport Celebrates Record July Numbers; Welcomes New Global Entry Office

The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority board of commissioners continues to celebrate growth and prosperity with record July numbers, long-desired return of nonstop service, and a new Global Entry office.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will open a Global Entry Enrollment Center onsite near baggage claim in early October. The board voted to approve a seven-year lease at no cost of a 1,000-square-foot space that has been empty for more than 20 years.

“This is a big deal for Chattanooga and for East Tennessee,” said board Vice Chairman Dan Jacobson.

Global Entry status streamlines international and domestic arrival for members, who may bypass long and tedious customs lines. Currently, applicants must travel to Nashville, Memphis, Tri-Cities or Atlanta for an in-person interview.

The new center will replace an existing Port of Entry on Shallowford Road for private international flights arriving in Chattanooga from anywhere in the world, often the Bahamas. Wilson Air and West Star Aviation passengers and cargo had waited on planes for up to 45 minutes while customs officials travel to the airport, it was stated.

The new center onsite will speed that process and grease the wheels for commercial international service down the road, said airport Vice President of Operations Jack McAfee.

Nonstop Delta Air Lines service to LaGuardia International Airport in New York City resumes Oct. 7, and business and leisure travelers are rejoicing equally, said CMAA President and CEO April Cameron.

“This is the most requested destination,” Ms. Cameron said.

“We know Chattanooga is a strong market for Delta,” she said. American Airlines’ domestic market share exceeded Delta’s “for several months in a row,” she said, which surely affected the choice.

“Airlines react to other airline decisions,” she said.

Flights will leave Chattanooga at 7 a.m. and arrive at LaGuardia at 9:10 a.m.

Flights will leave LaGuardia at 7:45 p.m. and arrive at Chattanooga at 10:15 p.m.

“We couldn’t really have asked for any better flight times,” Ms. Cameron said. The journey could be a day trip, she said.

Vice Chairman Jacobson thanked Delta “for their belief in us” and reminded the community that ticket sales translate to more flights and better flights.

“We vote with our ticket purchases,” Mr. Jacobson said.

July enplanements surpassed the 2019 record to hit an all-time July high of 47,157. Enplanements year-to-date are up 14 percent over last year.

Airport officials will host a second annual airline summit Sept. 4 and 5. Allegiant Air and American Airlines are confirmed to attend a program of sessions, tours and meals designed to put Chattanooga at the top of the list, ready and waiting when airlines decide to expand service.

Officials from Dalton, Catoosa County and Walker County will attend as well.

“All of those regions are very important to our airport,” Ms. Cameron said.

The board voted to lease a portion of the former Herb Adcox Chevrolet dealership on Lee Highway to Max Built Trailers for two years. The airport acquired the property July 25 and will eventually expand aeronautical and hangar services from there to Brainerd Road, it was stated.