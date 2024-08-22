Man Beats Homeless Woman With Rock, Causing Her Death In Whitfield County

A man was arrested after a homeless woman in Whitfield County was found to have been beaten to death with a rock.The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office was requested Wednesday to conduct a welfare check on a woman that was lying under a bridge located on Willowdale Road at the Crow Valley Road intersection. As a result of the welfare check, the deputy located a deceased woman next to the railroad tracks.During the course of the investigation, the woman was identified as Luz Damina Ramirez, 50, who was homeless.Based on the evidence gathered at the scene, it appeared that Ms. Ramirez was struck several times in the head and face area with a large rock.Investigators were able to identify a suspect with evidence left behind near the crime scene. The suspect, Fred Edward Sherman Jr., 54, of 1116 Willowdale Road in Dalton, was interviewed and admitted to assaulting Ms. Ramirez with a rock, which caused her death.Sherman was taken into custody and charged with murder. Additional charges are pending.The GBI is assisting the Sheriff's Office in the ongoing investigation.