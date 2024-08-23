Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGOBI, SAM MALIK

7627 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37216

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BALLARD, ROBERT

610 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEBROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN27 BEGONIA LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOX, JONATHAN ANDREW14 TREWHITT ST Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTDAVIS, ALVIN DONELL2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYDAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL1409 CINDERELLA RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDUNCAN, ASHLEIGH SIENNA110 E NEWBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE ASSAULT)ELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER2756 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTGLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE1111 NORWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON9004 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214613Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHUNT, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS2801 OCEAN PARK MAILBOX 380 SANTA MONICA,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, RUSSELL LEE1809 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062757Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOKEENER, MICHELLE FAYE212 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KUHN, KEVIN JOSEPH731 NEAL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTLIVLEY, ELIJAH THOMAS8731 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOPEZ PEREZ, EDWIN ISMAIL2221 OOLTEWAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLICENSE REQUREDLIGHT LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCHILD PASSENGER RETRAINTHABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERSMCCORMICK, KELSEY ANN7530 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE1539 MYRT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMILLER, TONI LYNN518 FRENCH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY408 S KELLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEAL, BRANDON SHANE8432 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF FIREARMAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOERCION OF WITNESSPIERSON, WADE FRANK2486 CONUTY ROAD 50 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE225 CHEROKEE RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RALSTON, DANA RENEE98 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNSIGNED REGISTRATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEREED, TEMEKIA DESHON2651 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFROSS, DEANGLEO MARTRELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374042205Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, BRISTON JAYML1219 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, PAUL SHANNONHOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTOWE, MIA LASHEA201 EAST ST APT 538 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALETILSON, COREY LAMONTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD5139 WOODVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)WHITENER, NICOLE LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW5519 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARWOODS, ALBERT LEE1120 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTWOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN2001 GARFELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOTEN, KELLY LYNN14308 STORMER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

AGOBI, SAM MALIK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BALLARD, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/17/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE COX, JONATHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/23/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH SIENNA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/04/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE ASSAULT) ELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/01/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, RUSSELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 07/31/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO LIVLEY, ELIJAH THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/21/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ PEREZ, EDWIN ISMAIL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/15/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

LICENSE REQURED

LIGHT LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD PASSENGER RETRAINT

HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS MCCORMICK, KELSEY ANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, TONI LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/14/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/19/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NEAL, BRANDON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/22/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF FIREARM

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COERCION OF WITNESS PIERSON, WADE FRANK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RALSTON, DANA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/30/1970

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNSIGNED REGISTRATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE REED, TEMEKIA DESHON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/09/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, BRISTON JAYML

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, PAUL SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TILSON, COREY LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA) WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WOOTEN, KELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



