Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 23, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGOBI, SAM MALIK 
7627 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37216 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BALLARD, ROBERT 
610 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN 
27 BEGONIA LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COX, JONATHAN ANDREW 
14 TREWHITT ST Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR 
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL 
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL 
1409 CINDERELLA RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH SIENNA 
110 E NEWBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

ELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER 
2756 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST

GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE 
1111 NORWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON 
9004 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214613 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HUNT, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS 
2801 OCEAN PARK MAILBOX 380 SANTA MONICA, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, RUSSELL LEE 
1809 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062757 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE 
212 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KUHN, KEVIN JOSEPH 
731 NEAL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LIVLEY, ELIJAH THOMAS 
8731 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ PEREZ, EDWIN ISMAIL 
2221 OOLTEWAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LICENSE REQURED
LIGHT LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD PASSENGER RETRAINT
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS

MCCORMICK, KELSEY ANN 
7530 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE 
1539 MYRT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MILLER, TONI LYNN 
518 FRENCH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY 
408 S KELLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEAL, BRANDON SHANE 
8432 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF FIREARM
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COERCION OF WITNESS

PIERSON, WADE FRANK 
2486 CONUTY ROAD 50 RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE 
225 CHEROKEE RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RALSTON, DANA RENEE 
98 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

REED, TEMEKIA DESHON 
2651 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374042205 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, BRISTON JAYML 
1219 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, PAUL SHANNON 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STOWE, MIA LASHEA 
201 EAST ST APT 538 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

TILSON, COREY LAMONT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD 
5139 WOODVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)

WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW 
5519 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODS, ALBERT LEE 
1120 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN 
2001 GARFELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOTEN, KELLY LYNN 
14308 STORMER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

