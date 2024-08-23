Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGOBI, SAM MALIK
7627 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37216
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BALLARD, ROBERT
610 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN
27 BEGONIA LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COX, JONATHAN ANDREW
14 TREWHITT ST Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL
1409 CINDERELLA RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH SIENNA
110 E NEWBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
ELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER
2756 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
1111 NORWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
9004 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214613
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HUNT, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
2801 OCEAN PARK MAILBOX 380 SANTA MONICA,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, RUSSELL LEE
1809 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062757
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE
212 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KUHN, KEVIN JOSEPH
731 NEAL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LIVLEY, ELIJAH THOMAS
8731 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ PEREZ, EDWIN ISMAIL
2221 OOLTEWAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LICENSE REQURED
LIGHT LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD PASSENGER RETRAINT
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS
MCCORMICK, KELSEY ANN
7530 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE
1539 MYRT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MILLER, TONI LYNN
518 FRENCH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY
408 S KELLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8432 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF FIREARM
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COERCION OF WITNESS
PIERSON, WADE FRANK
2486 CONUTY ROAD 50 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRITCHETT, IVAN GENE
225 CHEROKEE RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RALSTON, DANA RENEE
98 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
REED, TEMEKIA DESHON
2651 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374042205
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, BRISTON JAYML
1219 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, PAUL SHANNON
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOWE, MIA LASHEA
201 EAST ST APT 538 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
TILSON, COREY LAMONT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD
5139 WOODVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW
5519 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS, ALBERT LEE
1120 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN
2001 GARFELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, KELLY LYNN
14308 STORMER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
