Mocs Magic In Knoxville In 1958 (When Sheriff Bookie Turner Almost Went To Jail)

It’s been five years since the Chattanooga Mocs and the Tennessee Volunteers faced each other in football. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 12:45 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The University of Tennessee website says football between the neighborly schools started Nov 12, 1892, and the last contest was Sept. 14, 2019.

The website says Chattanooga has won only two games against the Vols - in 1905 and 1958. The teams tied twice - in 1909 and 1910. It was the 1958 Mocs game that made national news and sent several police officers to the hospital after what authorities called a "riot".

WBIR TV in Knoxville did an extensive story in 2019 on the 1958 Chattanooga victory with a final score of 14-6. The Mocs were led that year by future pro quarterback Johnny Green. The headline read, “1958 Mocs win over Vols ended in riot and political warfare.”

The "riot" occurred when Chattanooga fans began pulling down the goal posts and Knoxville Police rushed the visiting crowd.

Writer Jim Matheny said, “The Mocs and Vols have one of the oldest and one–sided football rivalries in the history of each program. There is no game or post-game in history quite like the matchup on Nov. 8, 1958. Ten people were arrested and eight officers suffered various injuries.”

Authorities fired tear gas into a crowd of people including women and children who were trying to get out of the stadium. The Knoxville Fire Department finally used hoses to disperse the crowd.

Hamilton County Sheriff James “Bookie” Turner was at the game and told the Associated Press that Knoxville Police "are a poorly trained goon squad." Knoxville’s safety director David Garrison responded, “Rhe only mistake made was not arresting Sheriff Turner.”

A goal post was taken from Shields–Watkins field and brought back to Chattanooga. At the McCallie Avenue campus, students hung a roughly made model of the Knoxville Police Chief while clinging to the stolen goal post.

The AP quoted University of Chattanooga President Dr. David Lockmiller as saying it was handled poorly by Knoxville Police.

Dr. Lockmiller announced there would be no classes the next Monday at UC.

According to WBIR-TV, no players were involved and officials said both teams showed good sportsmanship.

Writer Matheny said in October, 1959, the Vols hosted a re-match and most everyone talked about the previous year’s game with “a sense of humor.”

The Knox County Sheriff jokingly offered to place Sheriff Turner in protective custody during the 1959 game.

Sheriff Turner said he appreciated the offer, but he did not need protection. Sheriff Turner said part of the goal post taken from Knoxville in 1958 was installed as a foot rail at a snack bar beneath Chattanooga’s stadium, where any fan is invited to put your foot on the Vols. The University of Chattanooga joined the UT system in 1969 and changed its name to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

