Sheriff's Office Makes Arrests Following Capture Of Suspects In Stolen Vehicles In Separate Incidents

A man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after fleeing authorities in a stolen vehicle.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office personnel were alerted Tuesday evening by an Automated License Plate Reader that a stolen blue Hyundai was in the Middle Valley area.

Deputies promptly responded and successfully located the stolen vehicle. However, when deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled, leading deputies on a pursuit through the Middle Valley area.

During the pursuit, deputies temporarily lost visual of the suspect and terminated the pursuit.



A short time later, a concerned citizen contacted dispatch to report the suspect vehicle had been abandoned in their yard. Deputies, including the captain over Uniformed Services, quickly responded and saturated the area. With the assistance of vigilant citizens in the neighborhood, the captain over Uniformed Services, along with deputies were able to locate and apprehend the suspect after a foot pursuit. The suspect was later identified as Cody Everett.



Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “This incident serves as yet another example of the dedication and teamwork of your HCSO deputies. It also highlights the leadership of Uniformed Services when its Captain, Jamie Fields, is actively engaged alongside his team in the field pursuing and apprehending criminals.”



Everett was taken to a local hospital for medical review after he stated at the scene he swallowed four grams of methamphetamine. He has since been released and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he has been charged with theft of property, two counts of evading arrest, three counts of vandalism, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license and numerous other traffic related charges.

Then at 6 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the 5500 block of Highway 153 received an alert from an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) indicating a stolen white Ford F-150 was in the vicinity. The vehicle was located entering a shopping center parking lot. This vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking incident in Chattanooga earlier this month and the suspects were known to be potentially armed.

The deputy promptly began to track the stolen vehicle. Upon noticing the deputy, the driver attempted to evade capture by accelerating onto Highway 153 South. The deputy initiated a traffic stop; however, the suspect continued to flee. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a halt on Gadd Road.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued; however, the suspect was apprehended following the deployment of a taser.

Hamilton County EMS promptly responded to assess the suspect's condition before he was transported to the Hamilton County Jail. The suspect, identified as Demetrius Levon Freeman, 51, faces charges including felony evading, driving on a suspended license, and possession of stolen property.

This incident marks the third stolen vehicle recovered by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday). The Chattanooga Police Department is continuing their investigation of the initial carjacking.