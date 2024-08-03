Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, August 3, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARHITE, CARTER WILLIAM 
5420 CONNEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY ALL OTHER LARCENY
IDENTITY THEFT THEFT OF ANOTHERS PEORSONAL IDENTIF

BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE 
1209 N HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072626 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESIST STOP HALT FRISK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BLUE, VANNESSA MARIE 
1266 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING (95/55)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRADLEY, REESE WHITAKER 
6208 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN 
126 BELLVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES 
745 WILDWOOD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLUM, KEITH ALLEN 
3790 HIGHWAY 411 NE RYDAL, 30171 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEBORD, HARRISON CHASE 
11145 OLD CC ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN 
137 HENRY BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FUGET, KAISER KEVON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY 
26 HARBOUGH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALEZ, JESSICA M 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT F35 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GREEN, JEQUEALA R 
2809 VALLEY VIEW KNOX, 370131438 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE 
331 HIGH WATE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )

LAMBERTH, KAHLIL JEROME 
5224 SPRINGPLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON 
2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PEAVYHOUSE, CHRISTOPHER L 
490 PEARYHOUSE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PECK, TREASA NICOLE 
HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEE, JOSHUA ALLEN 
8509KEVIN LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

SMITH, RICHARD LOYAL 
3321 BOYDSTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAYLOR, DOMINQUE L 
723 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041443 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
(VOP) CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN
(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - DEADLY WEAPON
CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN

WILGANOSKI, HOLLY RENEE 
870 A SHELLMOUND ROAD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

WILLIAMS, CARY LAMONTE 
1302 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BLUE, VANNESSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING (95/55)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRADLEY, REESE WHITAKER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSS METH RESALE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSS FENTANYL RESAL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
COLLUM, KEITH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEBORD, HARRISON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/24/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FUGET, KAISER KEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ, JESSICA M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GREEN, JEQUEALA R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/02/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
LAMBERTH, KAHLIL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEAVYHOUSE, CHRISTOPHER L
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PECK, TREASA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/11/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, DOMINQUE L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
WADE, RONDALE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • ASSAULT
WILGANOSKI, HOLLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
WILLIAMS, CARY LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



 

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/3/2024
Chattanooga’s Stephan Jaeger Tied for 8th in Olympic Golf
Chattanooga’s Stephan Jaeger Tied for 8th in Olympic Golf
  • Sports
  • 8/2/2024
Friday Night Lookouts Game Is Suspended In 5th Inning
  • Sports
  • 8/2/2024
Attorneys Say 2 Soddy Daisy Officers Were Terminated "As Retaliation For Their Truthfulness"
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2024
Jury Finds Hixson Man With Large Firearm Collection And Old Felony Guilty Of Most Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2024
Coonrod Slams County Democratic Party, City Councilmember
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/3/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARHITE, ... more

Attorneys Say 2 Soddy Daisy Officers Were Terminated "As Retaliation For Their Truthfulness"
  • 8/2/2024

Two Soddy Daisy police officers, who went to the District Attorney's Office over alleged wrong-doing in the department, have been fired. Lt. Jake Elrod and Captain Eric Jenkins were terminated ... more

Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
  • 8/2/2024

In one of the lowest voter turnouts in recent election history, 2,221 people went to the polls in Rhea County for the state primaries and the general election. 1,100 showed up during early voting. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/2/2024
Slater, Daugherty, Schaffer, Hadden, Black Win School Board Races
  • 8/1/2024
Rzeplinski Girlfriend Says It Has Been "5 Years Of Torment And Hell" Since SWAT Takedown
  • 8/1/2024
County Voters To Decide Key Races In Thursday Balloting
  • 8/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/1/2024
Opinion
District 27 Was The Race To Watch
  • 8/2/2024
What You Pay For Your House Is Your Business
  • 8/2/2024
Low Voter Turnout Is Disgusting
  • 8/2/2024
Steve Slater Thanks District 1
  • 8/2/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/2/2024
Sports
Chattanooga’s Stephan Jaeger Tied for 8th in Olympic Golf
Chattanooga’s Stephan Jaeger Tied for 8th in Olympic Golf
  • 8/2/2024
Friday Night Lookouts Game Is Suspended In 5th Inning
  • 8/2/2024
Lowder Leads Montañas de Chattanooga to a 2-1 Win
  • 8/2/2024
Former Boyd Buchanan Soccer Standout Hayes Wood To Play Final Year At UVA
  • 8/1/2024
Chattanooga FC Set To Host Toronto FC II Saturday
  • 8/1/2024
Happenings
World’s Longest Yard Sale Is Underway
World’s Longest Yard Sale Is Underway
  • 8/1/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Revoke The Wounded Knee Medals
Profiles Of Valor: Revoke The Wounded Knee Medals
  • 8/2/2024
Maker Day Returns To Downtown Library Saturday
Maker Day Returns To Downtown Library Saturday
  • 8/2/2024
Exhibit By Bobbie Brooks Crow To Be At Grace Episcopal Church
Exhibit By Bobbie Brooks Crow To Be At Grace Episcopal Church
  • 8/2/2024
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Sam Guthrie
  • 8/2/2024
Entertainment
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
  • 8/2/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2024
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
  • 8/2/2024
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
  • 7/31/2024
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/30/2024
Opinion
District 27 Was The Race To Watch
  • 8/2/2024
What You Pay For Your House Is Your Business
  • 8/2/2024
Low Voter Turnout Is Disgusting
  • 8/2/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Delta Resumes Daily Nonstop Service From Chattanooga To LaGuardia Oct. 7
  • 8/2/2024
Chattanooga Tractor And Equipment Presents Check To Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation
Chattanooga Tractor And Equipment Presents Check To Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation
  • 8/2/2024
Cleveland Food City Now Open
Cleveland Food City Now Open
  • 8/1/2024
Real Estate
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
  • 8/1/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 25-31
  • 8/1/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/1/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Awards 1st Kirby Patterson Memorial Scholarships
GNTC Awards 1st Kirby Patterson Memorial Scholarships
  • 8/2/2024
Cleveland State Hosts THEC
Cleveland State Hosts THEC
  • 8/2/2024
Tolle Inspires Graduates During Lee’s Summer Commencement
Tolle Inspires Graduates During Lee’s Summer Commencement
  • 8/2/2024
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Healing Garden Grand Opening
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Healing Garden Grand Opening
  • 8/2/2024
Erlanger Receives Credit Rating Upgrades From Standard & Poor’s Global, Fitch And Moody's
  • 8/1/2024
Vitruvian Health Completes Acquisition Of Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland
  • 8/1/2024
Memories
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Announces Name For New Disc Golf Course
  • 8/2/2024
Jacob Cummings And His Route To Freedom – A Kayak Tour Set For Aug. 17
  • 8/2/2024
Adult-Sized Changing Tables Announced At 5 Tennessee State Parks
  • 8/1/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church To Host 1st Annual Back To School Prayer Rally
  • 8/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
  • 8/1/2024
Sermon On The End Times Continues At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/1/2024
Obituaries
Bobbie Keith Orr
Bobbie Keith Orr
  • 8/2/2024
Sara Ann Mobley
Sara Ann Mobley
  • 8/2/2024
Dorothy Virginia Melvin
Dorothy Virginia Melvin
  • 8/2/2024