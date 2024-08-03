Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARHITE, CARTER WILLIAM
5420 CONNEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY ALL OTHER LARCENY
IDENTITY THEFT THEFT OF ANOTHERS PEORSONAL IDENTIF
BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE
1209 N HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072626
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESIST STOP HALT FRISK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLUE, VANNESSA MARIE
1266 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING (95/55)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRADLEY, REESE WHITAKER
6208 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 30750
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN
126 BELLVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES
745 WILDWOOD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLUM, KEITH ALLEN
3790 HIGHWAY 411 NE RYDAL, 30171
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEBORD, HARRISON CHASE
11145 OLD CC ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN
137 HENRY BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FUGET, KAISER KEVON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY
26 HARBOUGH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ, JESSICA M
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT F35 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GREEN, JEQUEALA R
2809 VALLEY VIEW KNOX, 370131438
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
331 HIGH WATE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
LAMBERTH, KAHLIL JEROME
5224 SPRINGPLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON
2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PEAVYHOUSE, CHRISTOPHER L
490 PEARYHOUSE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PECK, TREASA NICOLE
HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEE, JOSHUA ALLEN
8509KEVIN LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
SMITH, RICHARD LOYAL
3321 BOYDSTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAYLOR, DOMINQUE L
723 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041443
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
(VOP) CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN
(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - DEADLY WEAPON
CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN
WILGANOSKI, HOLLY RENEE
870 A SHELLMOUND ROAD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
WILLIAMS, CARY LAMONTE
1302 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
