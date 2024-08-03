Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARHITE, CARTER WILLIAM

5420 CONNEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY ALL OTHER LARCENY

IDENTITY THEFT THEFT OF ANOTHERS PEORSONAL IDENTIF



BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE

1209 N HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072626

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESIST STOP HALT FRISK

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BLUE, VANNESSA MARIE

1266 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING (95/55)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRADLEY, REESE WHITAKER

6208 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 30750

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN

126 BELLVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES

745 WILDWOOD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLUM, KEITH ALLEN

3790 HIGHWAY 411 NE RYDAL, 30171

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEBORD, HARRISON CHASE

11145 OLD CC ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN

137 HENRY BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FUGET, KAISER KEVON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY

26 HARBOUGH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GONZALEZ, JESSICA M

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT F35 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GREEN, JEQUEALA R

2809 VALLEY VIEW KNOX, 370131438

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE

331 HIGH WATE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )



LAMBERTH, KAHLIL JEROME

5224 SPRINGPLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON

2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



PEAVYHOUSE, CHRISTOPHER L

490 PEARYHOUSE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



PECK, TREASA NICOLE

HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SEE, JOSHUA ALLEN

8509KEVIN LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FRAUD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT



SMITH, RICHARD LOYAL

3321 BOYDSTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



TAYLOR, DOMINQUE L

723 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS

3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041443

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

(VOP) CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN

(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - DEADLY WEAPON

CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN



WILGANOSKI, HOLLY RENEE

870 A SHELLMOUND ROAD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



WILLIAMS, CARY LAMONTE

1302 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE BLUE, VANNESSA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING (95/55)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRADLEY, REESE WHITAKER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, DYLAN CRAIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSS METH RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSS FENTANYL RESAL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA COLLUM, KEITH ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEBORD, HARRISON CHASE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/24/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE FUGET, KAISER KEVON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GONZALEZ, JESSICA M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/21/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GREEN, JEQUEALA R

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/02/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ) LAMBERTH, KAHLIL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/13/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEAVYHOUSE, CHRISTOPHER L

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PECK, TREASA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/11/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, DOMINQUE L

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) WADE, RONDALE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ASSAULT

WILGANOSKI, HOLLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/02/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND WILLIAMS, CARY LAMONTE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/23/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



