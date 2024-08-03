Latest Headlines

Man Suffers Broken Tibia, Fibula In Fall Along John Muir Trail In Polk County

  • Saturday, August 3, 2024
Several emergency response agencies were involved in a early morning rescue in Polk County Thursday.
 
The incident involved a fall along the John Muir National Recreation Trail that runs along the Hiwasee River from near Reliance to near the Tennessee/North Carolina.
 
The injured man sent this text, "Much better now that we’re out of the woods and I’m home in bed!! Both my tibia and fibia are broken and they’re going to have to operate on it to fix it, so I’ll see an ortho next week to get that rolling.
 
"Yall were literally the best today, thanks so much for getting me out of the woods!!"
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BROOKS, ... more

