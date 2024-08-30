Woman Facing 9 Charges In Connection With Shooting At Westside Flag Pole

A 25-year-old woman is facing nine charges in connection with a shooting at the flag pole at the Westside on April 5.

Keana Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Other charges include reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying a weapon, possessing a weapon during the commission of a crime, theft, criminal impersonation, not having insurance, a light law violation and driving on a revoked license

Police said they responded to an aggravated assault call at W. 14th Street Court.

Ms. Jones flagged down police and said she had been assaulted by another woman.

Police said video showed the other woman did assault her, but it also showed Ms. Jones fired a gun into a crowd by the flag pole.