Arrest Made In Incident In Which Woman Was Shot In Back On Brainerd Road

An arrest has been made in a case in which a woman in a vehicle was shot in the back by a passenger in another car.

Harrison Gonzalez, 18, of 5969 Pinehurst Ave., was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 4106 Brainerd Road.

The woman who was shot was driven to the East Ridge Police Department, then an ambulance was summoned.

A detective said she was in surgery when he arrived at the hospital. He said he spoke to her boyfriend, who was driving the car.

He said an orange Dodge Charger pulled up next to him on Brainerd Road and a bottle was thrown at his Chrysler 300.

He said he sped away, then shots were fired at his vehicle. His girlfriend was sitting in the middle seat next to her 10-month-old baby and her 10-year-old brother.

The boyfriend said he knows the shooter only as Jasho. He said there has been an ongoing problem between Jasho and his friends.

Police found video of the orange Dodge Charger chasing the Chrysler. The registration on the vehicle came back to Eduardo Gonzalez on Main Street.

Police said the son of Eduardo Gonzalez is Harrison Gonzalez and is known as Jasho.

Both the woman who was shot and her boyfriend picked Harrison Gonzalez out of a lineup as the one who threw the bottle.