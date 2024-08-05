Wendy's Hixson Pike Employee Charged With Inappropriate Contact With Co-Worker

A female employee at the Wendy's at 5596 Hixson Pike called police, saying a male employee had been touching her inappropriately multiple times.

Jeremy Lynn Alsept, 42, was arrested for two counts of sexual battery.

In the incident last Wednesday, a third Wendy's employee said that morning he saw Alsept pretend to trip and then rub the inner thigh of the female employee.

The female employee said Alsept had grabbed her breast and buttocks multiple times since she started working there.

She said she had told him to stop multiple times "and he never does."

The female employee said that day she told management of the incidents and they "told him to stop so he does not get into trouble."



"